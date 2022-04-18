5 things you didn't know about respawn anchors in Minecraft

The vast world of Minecraft is full of dangerous mobs and treacherous terrain. The Nether dimension, in particular, is a hub for some of the most terrifying, strongest hostile, and neutral mobs in the game. Even worse is that players cannot use the traditionally used beds to set their respawn point in the Nether when setting out to explore the hellish dimension. Fortunately, respawn anchors can be used for this purpose.

Respawn anchors are blocks that players can use to set a respawn point inside the Nether dimension. While beds cause a massive explosion when attempted to be used to place a respawn point, respawn anchors are completely safe. They can even be considered a little overkill as they don’t stop, acting as a viable respawn point, even if the player departs from the Nether.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Top 5 facts about respawn anchors

5) Nether portal sound effect

Mojang is known to utilize interesting sounds for the many items, mobs, and blocks in the game. For example, the screams of the "Ghast" mob, which seem to be quite horrifying, are just sounds made by cats. Similarly, the ambient sound made by a respawn anchor is the same whooshing sound that is emitted by a Nether portal, only backward.

4) Cannot be destroyed by the Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is one of the strongest mobs in the game, serving as the final boss of Minecraft and essentially being one of the last hurdles a player has to get across to finish or “beat” the game.

Since respawn anchors work the same way in the End as they do in the Nether, i.e., they do not cause an explosion. Players can use them to set a respawn point and essentially spawn back into the End if they were to die fighting the Dragon.

However, one of the best advantages of the respawn anchor block is that it cannot be destroyed by the Ender Dragon, thereby making it infinitely more valuable than any other block capable of respawning players.

3) When charged, they emit more light

Respawn anchors need to be “charged” to be used. When a respawn anchor has zero charges, it stops emitting light and cannot be used as a respawn point. The block can be charged up to four times, with it emitting light levels of 3, 7, 11, and 15 at each level.

2) Charge levels are contained if Silk Touch is used in Bedrock Edition

Silk Touch is quite a useful enchantment in Minecraft. Certain blocks in Minecraft drop resources when mined, such as ore blocks. Silk Touch makes it so that these blocks drop themselves and not their resources. The same works with respawn anchors, as when the block is mined (while charged) with a pickaxe enchanted with Silk Touch, it will drop and retain its charges.

1) Respawn anchors cannot be pushed by pistons

It has been a fact for a long time that respawn anchors are one of the strongest blocks in the game. This is pretty evident as they cannot be destroyed, even by the Ender Dragon, one of the strongest mobs in the game.

Another entity in the game that cannot even move the block is the piston. While pistons work on most blocks, pushing them in a specific direction as set up by the player, they do not work on respawn anchors.

Respawn anchors in Minecraft can be obtained by combining some resources that are mainly found in the Nether. The recipe for a respawn anchor is six blocks of crying obsidian and three blocks of glowstone. While these ingredients are only naturally generated in the Nether, players can also obtain them via trading (glowstone), mining ruined portals (crying obsidian), or killing mobs (glowstone dust).

