5 things that make the frog mob unique in Minecraft 1.19 update

Frogs are a new mob in the Minecraft 1.19 update. They are part of the recently added mangrove swamp and regular swamp biomes.

Besides frogs, The Wild Update also brought the Warden, Allays and tadpoles to Minecraft. After a long wait, the deep dark biome also arrived with the latest update. Loads of new blocks and items have also been added to the game.

Here's a look at five amazing facts about the Minecraft 1.19 update's frogs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Different colored froglights and 4 other features that make frogs a special mob in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Biome temperature determines different colored frogs

All three types of frogs with different colors (Image via Mojang)

When a mob is spawned anywhere in the Minecraft world, it usually remains the same in terms of color. However, frogs have three different colors in the game: white, orange and green.

The color of the mob is determined by the temperature of the biome they are in. White frogs spawn in warm biomes, orange frogs spawn in temperate biomes, and green frogs spawn in cold biomes.

2) Baby versions of frogs are completely different mob

Loads of tadpoles spawning from frogspawn eggs (Image via Mojang)

When players breed a certain type of mob, they enter 'love mode' and mate to spawn a smaller version of themselves. These baby versions look identical to their parents and will only be smaller in size. This is not the case with frogs.

When players breed frogs with the help of slimeballs, they will lay frogspawns that will hatch into tadpoles. Tadpoles are a completely different type of mob in the game that grow into frogs after a few minutes. They can also be kept in a water bucket.

3) Frogs are the only mob that eat other mobs

Frogs can eat the smallest slime and magma cube mobs (Image via Mojang)

A number of mobs in Minecraft are hostile towards other mobs and even kill them. However, frogs are the only mob that can actually eat certain mobs in the game.

In the latest update, frogs have the ability to eat the smallest slimes and magma cubes. When they were first introduced, they were also able to eat fireflies. However, fireflies were soon removed from the game.

When frogs eat the smallest slime or magma cube, they drop a slimeball or froglight.

4) Different frogs drop different froglights

Orange frogs dropping Ochre froglight that is orange in color (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, frogs that eat the smallest magma cubes drop froglights, which are special light-emitting blocks.

There are three types of froglights: Ochre, Verdant and Pearlescent. All three have different colors.

Temperate frogs drop Ochre froglights, cold frogs drop Verdant froglights, while warm frogs drop Pearlescent froglights.

5) Green variant of the frog does not spawn naturally

Green frog variant only spawns when a tadpole grows in a cold biome (Image via Mojang)

Many variants of frogs spawn in a Minecraft world. However, green-colored frogs are the rarest since they do not spawn in a world naturally.

Green-colored frogs can only spawn in colder biomes. The only way to spawn them is to take tadpoles to a cold biome and let them grow into adults. Once they grow, they will have a distinct green color.

