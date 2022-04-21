5 things you might not know about Llamas in Minecraft

Players of Minecraft will discover many different creatures when out and about in the world. Llamas are a neutral mob that players may encounter in the windswept hills, savanna and savanna plateau biomes. These cute creatures can be tamed and transported goods for the player, making them great to have around.

Interesting aspects about Llamas in Minecraft

Players may encounter Llamas in various ways when they are out and exploring Minecraft. These special animals can stand out from other types of mobs that players can see out in the wild.

Llamas have a powerful ranged attack that can hurt players or enemies very badly if provoked. These mobs are cute but deadly, and they have a few tricks up their sleeves that players may not know.

1) Llamas do not like saddles

Though Llamas look like they would be a great mob to ride, they do not take kindly to players putting saddles on them. Though a player can technically ride on the Llama, they cannot control their movements when riding them. However, Llamas love to have carpets draped over them, and players can equip them with any color carpet.

Players can equip the Llama's carpet of choice in the carpet slot. This is similar to the slot players would be able to equip horse armor on a horse.

Players can lead the Llama around with a lead if they need to take them from one place to another, and this is the easiest way to move multiple Llamas at once in Minecraft.

2) Llamas need hay bales to breed

Players looking to create their own stable full of cute Llamas will need to stock up on hay bales. A player will need to approach an adult Llama with a hay bale and use it on the Llama to breed them. This will cause it to enter love mode. Then, approach a second adult Llama and feed it a hay bale. A baby will soon appear.

3) Llamas may not like saddles, but they can be tamed

Even though Llamas do not like saddles, the way a player can tame them is very similar to taming a horse. Players will approach the wild Llama and can hit the use button to ride the Llama. The player may get kicked off at first, but trying enough times will cause hearts to appear over the Llama's head, which means the player now tames it.

It should be noted that even if a Llama is tamed in Minecraft, a player can provoke it to attack them.

4) Llamas can be healed or made to grow faster with wheat

While Llamas use hay bales for breeding, they prefer to be fed wheat to make them happy or heal them after a tough battle. When a baby Llama receives wheat, it will grow faster (it can be fed hay bale to grow even quicker). Players may wish to feed their Llamas after breeding them to ensure they have more adult Llamas to breed in the future.

5) Llamas can be made to carry items in Minecraft

Players may have seen the Llamas going around with a wandering trader, but a player can equip their own Llamas with chests to have them haul around items of their own.

This can be useful for players who want to carry around more supplies than they can on their own or simply for sorting their items with Llamas wearing different colored carpets to make it easier to tell what is in each Llama.

In Minecraft, Llama has different strength levels ranging between 1 and 5. Each level of strength allows them to carry more and more items. When Llama's breed, the offspring can receive a new value of strength between one and the highest strength value of the two parents.

Each level of strength increases the Llama's carry capacity by three up to a maximum of 15 at five strength.

