5 things you might not know about paper in Minecraft

A byproduct of sugar cane in Minecraft, paper has a few different uses and is the primary crafting ingredient in things such as banners, books, and maps. Although paper is a pretty common Minecraft item, there are certain aspects of it that may not be readily apparent to some players.

This item has had a considerably long history in the game, and it has been through many changes and implementations over its lifetime. Here are some of the more nuanced aspects of paper that are worth knowing.

Interesting Minecraft paper facts you may not know

5) It can appear as chest loot

Certain loot chests in structures can yield paper (Image via Mojang)

In shipwrecks, strongholds, and villages in Minecraft, it's possible on occasion to find paper in loot chests. This is partially random, though cartographer villagers tend to have paper in chests in their workshop specifically. This makes sense, as cartographers use paper extensively when it comes to creating maps or expanding them, as players can do the same at a cartography table.

Strongholds and shipwrecks have the highest chance for paper to spawn in a loot chest. Specifically, the library rooms of strongholds and the map rooms of shipwrecks both have an 89.4% chance to spawn paper in their loot chests in Minecraft: Java Edition (in Bedrock Edition the chance in the stronghold library is slightly lower at 88.3%).

4) It can be traded for emeralds

Librarian villagers tend to need paper for their work (Image via Mojang)

Novice-level librarians and cartographer villagers are both willing to trade with the player and fork over emeralds for paper. In Bedrock Edition, librarians and cartographers will buy 24 pieces of paper for one emerald.

Meanwhile, in Java Edition, cartographers will always offer an emerald for 24 pieces of paper, while librarians have a 2/3 chance to offer the same trade. Since paper is so easily made from sugar cane, this is a great way to make a significant amount of emeralds in a short amount of time, especially if players have created a sugar cane farm.

3) It originally had a different texture

Paper's texture was reworked in update 1.14 (Image via Mojang)

Prior to update 1.14, paper in Minecraft had a different texture that had more depth in its appearance. After the 1.14 rework, paper's texture was remade, and it appears flatter. However, the surface of the paper is now lighter, making it look a little more agreeable to be used in books.

It's a very small change, but a significant one if a player were to compare the two textures side-by-side. Players can view the original texture by creating a pre-1.14 installation on their Minecraft launcher if they are playing on the game's PC version, both in Java and Bedrock Editions.

2) Cartographers will throw it to the player

Hero of the Village can net players some free paper (Image via RajCraft/Youtube)

In the event that players have recently saved a village from a raid, they'll receive the Hero of the Village status effect. This effect not only allows players to enjoy discounts from trading with villagers but in Minecraft: Java Edition, villagers will also throw items at the player in appreciation.

This includes paper from cartographer villagers. If players have repelled an illager attack, it may not hurt to seek out a cartographer for some extra paper on the house.

1) It has Bedrock-exclusive banner patterns

A field masoned banner pattern (center) in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Although paper can be used across different editions of Minecraft to create banner patterns, Bedrock Edition gets a few patterns exclusive to its platform. Specifically, players can combine paper with vines and brick blocks to create bordure indented, and field masoned patterns, respectively.

These patterns increase the already incredible number of potential combinations players have available when creating a custom banner to fly proudly at their base or anywhere else in their world.

Edited by Danyal Arabi