5 things Minecraft 1.21 needs to be a successful update

Minecraft 1.21 has many features, including new mobs, items, blocks, and even the replayable trial chamber structure. However, after several consecutive updates lacking substantial content additions or reworks, much of the community expects big things from update 1.21.

Detailed below are five things Mojang could do to help ensure that Minecraft update 1.21 goes down as one of the best.

Note: This article reflects the subjective opinions of the author.

Five things that would make Minecraft 1.21 a successful update

1) Bug Fixes

This is probably the area that Mojang could focus on the most to justify limited features being added to Minecraft 1.21. If they spent the rest of the time until the update focused solely on ironing out some of the game's longstanding and newly introduced bugs, 1.21 could be one of Minecraft's most beloved updates.

The last time Mojang focused on bug-fixing for an entire update was the 1.15 Buzzy Bees update, and the community tends to look fondly back on the update for this reason.

2) Sorter Hoppers

With hundreds of blocks and items throughout Minecraft, it is crazy that the last officially released update to inventory management was shulker boxes in update 1.11 in 2016. The game is long overdue for better ways to sort the vast assortment of items players are guaranteed to accumulate throughout their survival adventures.

One of the best ideas for a potential 1.21 addition is a type of sorter hopper that acts the same as a normal hopper but can be set to filter items automatically. This would be much more convenient than the bulky and complex redstone builds that achieve this in modern Minecraft survival base storage systems.

3) Structure Updates

One of the most common requests from the community for Update 1.21 is a revisit of the game's many older structures. Many of the game's structures exist only to be looted and then forgotten about, such as desert temples, shipwrecks, and trail ruins. It would be interesting to see new features added to the game that encourage players to revisit these places.

Villages were once in a similar position. Before Minecraft's villager trading system, they were just places to loot for food and gear before moving on. But now, villages are one of the most important structures in the game because they were updated a little bit.

The replayability being added to the upcoming trial chambers implies that Mojang agrees that structures need to have something to justify returning to them, so hopefully, some older structures might be updated in 1.21 as well.

4) Mob Updates

Similarly to updating structures, 1.21 could easily find its way into fans' good graces by expanding on some of the less-featured Minecraft mobs. There are a lot of mobs that have items with such niche uses that players often go through entire playthroughs without seeking them out.

The best example is the glow squid, which drops an ink with only a few niche uses, meaning players tend not to interact with them. It would be great to see Mojang go through some of these mods and add new uses to their items to justify hunting them down.

5) Biome Updates

Last but not least, the biggest thing that Mojang could do to ensure that update 1.21 is embraced by the community is revisit some of the biomes that have been added in recent updates.

While many of these biomes brought beautiful blocks and cool mobs, such as mangrove swamps bringing mangrove wood and frogs, that is kind of it. Many of the game's older biomes have a distinct lack of features, and the newer biomes only have a few niche reasons to visit them, with some having no reason to find them at all other than the blocks that can be found there.

Update 1.21 could be a great time to revisit some of these biomes and add new features and functionality. For example, Mojang could finally touch up birch forests, as they said they would a few years ago.