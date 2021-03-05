5 things players didn't know about Armor in Minecraft

Without Armor, most Minecraft players will not make it very far. Armor is an essential tool to defeat Minecraft's various bosses and challenges, though some gamers may not know everything about it.

From Leather to Netherite, players should always be wearing Armor throughout their playthroughs. They should also be knowledgeable about the various types of Armor to be sufficiently prepared.

Five things to know about Armor in Minecraft

#5 - Turtle Shell

Some players may not know that they can wear Turtle Shells as armor.

Turtle Shells can be crafted with five Scutes, which drop when a baby turtle matures into an adult.

Turtle Shells also provide the same defense as iron armor, though it has more durability. They also offer the player Water Breathing for 25 seconds.

#4 - Chainmail

Since it cannot be crafted, some players may not be aware that Chainmail armor exists.

Gamers can find Chainmail armor in the following ways (Java Edition):

Damaged Chainmail armor can drop from Skeletons

It can be traded at a village

it can be found inside Woodland Mansions

Chainmail armor is easier to find in Bedrock Edition, as users can find it in Buried Treasure.

#3 - Mob Heads

Most players know that some mobs can drop their heads upon death. However, some may not know that they can be worn.

A mob head, when worn, will provide players with a 50% reduction to the detection range for the corresponding mob. Thus, the detection range for creepers will not be reduced with a Skeleton head.

#2 - Dyed Leather

Some players may not know that their Leather Armor can be dyed.

Included with this feature is the ability to mix colors as well. For example, if they place a blue dye with a leather piece, putting a light blue block will make the regular blue slightly lighter.

#1 - Fall Damage

Fall damage is one of the most common deaths in Minecraft.

Players must be aware that Armor does not protect against fall damage at all.

Similar to drowning, burning, or starving, fall damage bypasses even the strongest of armors.

