Minecraft has various types of game modes to play in, including hardcore mode. Due to the sheer difficulty of hardcore mode and only one life to work with, there are a few things which players shouldn't do.

If players are bored with the normal survival mode and want something more exhilarating from the game, they can enter the hardcore mode. Hardcore mode has the highest difficulty in the game, and the player has only one life. If a player dies, they can't play in that particular world again. Hence players should be much more cautious in doing anything while playing at the highest difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

Top 5 things players should not do in Minecraft Hardcore

5) Don't dig down directly

Don't dig straight down (Image via Minecraft)

This is a pretty straightforward tip every player should remember at all times. It is a standard rule to not dig down, as the players can fall into a huge cave, or even fall in a lava pool and die.

Instead, digging diagonally and keeping a bucket handy at all times is the recommended route.

4) Don't enter the Nether unprepared

Nether (Image via Minecraft)

In hardcore mode, players are so fragile that they should properly prepare themselves before entering the Nether. The Nether realm is famous for player deaths, hence it should be tread cautiously.

Going in with the best armor and potions is the recommended course of action.

3) Don't go in ravines

Ravine (Image via Minecraft)

Ravines are huge openings in the overworld land which can go several blocks deep. This is especially dangerous for players because creepers could fall on them from above without them noticing. Hence ravines are still one of the most dangerous places to be in hardcore mode.

2) Avoid nights in the game

Night in Minecraft (Image via u/Joriokks Reddit)

As players know, nights in the game can be dangerous as hostile mobs can spawn in pitch darkness. Hence it is best to skip the night by sleeping in hardcore mode. Since the game is in its highest difficulty, more hostile mobs can spawn and may pose danger to the players.

1) Don't fight overconfidently

Zombie hoard (Image via Minecraft)

The topmost thing to remember when playing in hardcore mode is that players should never be overconfident. While fighting various mobs, players may get overexcited and push themselves over the edge.

They should always remember that they won't spawn again if they die once. Hence, they should never be overconfident while fighting or surviving.

Edited by Danyal Arabi