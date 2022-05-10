5 things you probably didn't know about buried treasure in Minecraft

Buried treasure is a great item to stumble on in Minecraft. Nothing beats doing a bit of terraforming and uncovering one of the best loot chests in the game.

It can be a little more frustrating to search for it because it can be difficult to find. Sometimes it's deep in the sand or underwater, making for a less than exciting search.

The 1.13 update first introduced Minecraft gamers to buried treasure, so it's been in the game for a long time. There's still plenty that veteran players might not have known about them. Here are some fun facts about the buried treasure.

Minecraft: Buried treasure fun facts

5) Treasure spawns

As mentioned, finding buried treasures can be extremely difficult. Many Minecraft players spend an eternity uncovering every block of sand in a chunk and never see the chest. However, there is one tip that might help crafters in future searches.

In Java Edition, buried treasure is always generated at chunk coordinate nine (0-15) on both the X and Z axis and will always face east. In Bedrock Edition, buried treasure is always generated at chunk coordinate eight (0-15) on the X and Z axis. This doesn't guarantee players will find it quickly, but it does help a little.

4) Diamond location

Many gamers may not think of buried treasure when finding diamonds. Village chests and the underground world are the two most common places to look for them, but the buried treasure is a good place to find them.

Those chests have a 59.9% chance of having up to two diamonds. That number does drop to 46.9% in Bedrock Edition, but it remains one of the highest diamond chances of any loot chest in the game.

3) The only source of Heart of the Sea

Conduit (Image via Joshe on YouTube)

Many players may know that buried treasure can have a Heart of the Sea, the critical crafting ingredient for conduits. They may not know that buried treasure has a 100% chance of having a Heart of the Sea.

That's true in both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, a rare consistency across the two platforms. Additionally, this is the only place a Heart of the Sea can spawn, so players who want one will have to start digging.

2) Potion of Water Breathing

The Heart of the Sea isn't the only thing that has a 100% spawn rate in a buried treasure chest. All buried treasures will have one Potion of Water Breathing in it in Java Edition.

That number does drop to 46.9% on Bedrock, but that's still pretty good odds. This is an extremely beneficial discovery because most buried treasure-related activities involve being underwater, which can be dangerous without a potion.

1) Bedrock spawns

Treasure chest (Image via Mojang)

The loot that can spawn in a buried treasure is pretty good across Java and Bedrock Editions. However, there's a lot more available in Bedrock, arguably making it the best version for treasure. It has the following items, including two good music discs:

mellohi music disc - 18.9% chance

wait music disc - 18.9% chance

Bottle O'Enchanting - 11.8% chance

Cake - 4.1% chance

Book and quill - 18.9% chance

Potion of Regeneration - 34.3% chance

Lead - 34.3% chance

TNT - 34.3% chance

Minecraft Bedrock has a lot of good items that can be found in treasure chests.

