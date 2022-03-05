5 things you probably didn't know about glow berries in Minecraft

Glow berries were introduced in the Minecraft 1.17 update, making them one of the most recent food items to be added to the game. They're quite useful and are fairly easy to collect.

Since they are one of the most recent items to come to Minecraft, many players may not know a whole lot about them. Here are a few fun facts about glow berries, including where to find them.

What Minecraft players might not have known about glow berries

5) Loot

HanielLFB

#Minecraft #CavesAndCliffs Glow berries can now be found in chests in mineshafts :D

Glow berries can naturally generate in lush caves. This is the most common way to find them, but it is not the only way, as they can be found in loot. A mineshaft chest has a 38.7% chance of having three to six glow berries in it. This is true in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

4) Light level

Pixlriffs 🎮
Lush Caves don't generate naturally in the latest Bedrock Edition beta (and the caves still don't match Java), but I tried to emulate a natural Lush Cave scene in Minecraft RTX. Glow berries are definitely the star of the show

While the word "berries" would indicate that these are food (and they are), they're actually most useful as a light source. A cave vine bearing a glow berry will give off a light source of 14, which is as much as a torch and the second best in the entire game.

3) Food source

Glow berries can be eaten (Image via Mojang)

Conversely, they can also be used for food, though that's arguably a worse use. They restore two hunger points and have a saturation of 0.4, so there are plenty of better food options. In a pinch, though, Minecraft players could eat their glow berries.

2) Other uses

Minecraft Fox

Glow berries have other uses besides as a food or light source. They are one of two items (sweet berries) that can be used to breed foxes. They can also be used on baby foxes to decrease the time needed for them to grow up. Finally, using them on a composter has a 30% chance to raise the level.

1) Generation

📙 AidanVEnki ඞ
My idea for what any normal Minecraft cave could look like, the nether wastes of the overworld if you will! No more Diorite, Dirt or Granite, Moss as a plant, New cave vines, renaming the other vines to glow vines, lava streams, and mushroom's galore! #Minecraft #CavesandCliffs

Placing glow berries on the bottom of a block creates a cave vine, but that vine is not guaranteed to produce a glow berry. These vines have a one-in-nine chance of producing a berry and will continue to grow down if there is air and they are less than 26 blocks long.

