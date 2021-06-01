Top 5 uses of glow berries in Minecraft

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update introduces new noise caves. These caves are massive in size and can generate down to Y level -59. In these caves, lighting all the dark places is quite difficult. Mojang added glow lichens and glow berries to light up the new caves in Minecraft.

Compared to glow lichens, glow berries are a better light source since they are easier to farm and produce more light. However, glow berries generate naturally in lush caves only. Players can also find glow berries inside minecart chests in mineshafts.

As glow berries can grow by themselves like bamboo and vines, players can farm them automatically.

What to do with glow berries in Minecraft

5) Decoration

Many fans are excited to explore the upcoming lush cave biomes in Caves and Cliffs update. Lush caves' beauty comes from its subtle greenery. Despite being underground, these caves are well lit and protected from hordes of mobs.

Using glow berries, players can also increase the beauty of their Minecraft bases. Players can use glow berries to create beautiful cave vines.

4) Light source

Glow berries produce light (Image via Minecraft)

Glow berries are a bright light source with a level of 14. Unlike torches, they are natural and can be farmed automatically. The only downside to using glow berries as a light source is that they can only be attached to the bottom side of blocks.

That's why glow berries are better suited for ceiling lighting. By placing a string below, players can stop their growth.

3) Climb up and down

Climbing up using cave vines (Image via Minecraft)

Glow berries are pretty similar to regular vines, weeping vines and twisting vines. When attached to the bottom of a solid block, glow berries will grow into cave vines.

Players can use cave vines for climbing both up and down.

2) Breeding foxes

Fox holding a glow berry (Image via Minecraft)

Before Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, breeding foxes required sweet berries. However, there is a new alternative available in the game. Players can use new glow berries to breed foxes in Minecraft.

1) Bone meal

Turn glow berries into bone meal (Image via Minecraft)

As glow berries are a plant-type item, players can use them in a composter to make bonemeal. Glow berries grow automatically and, therefore, are perfect for automatic bonemeal farms.

In Minecraft, bonemeals come quite handy as they make crops grow faster.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.