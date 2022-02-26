5 tips to defeat a Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

Bastion remnants were added to Minecraft in the 1.16 update. That update reimagined the Nether, adding some new structures, several mobs and a few biomes. The bastion remnant quickly became one of the most dangerous places to go in the Nether.

The bastion remnant has arguably the best loot of all generated structures. The following can be found here:

Netherite scraps

Gold blocks

Gilded blackstone

Pigstep music disc

Here are a few good tips players can use to defeat one.

How Minecraft players can survive the bastion remnant

5) Wear strong armor

Strong armor is extremely useful in the Nether. The mobs are generally stronger and there's a lot more potential for fire damage. More often than not, the stronger the armor, the longer players will last. That's true anywhere in the Nether, but especially in the bastion remnant.

4) Fire Aspect II

While magma cubes, which have spawners in the treasure room, are immune to fire, other mobs are not. Piglins, piglin brutes and hoglins are susceptible to this enchantment. They also drop porkchops, which will be cooked. It allows players to keep a good stock of food.

3) Crouch

Lava is dangerous (Image via Minecraft )

In the Nether, there are plenty of places to fall into lava and that's true in the bastion remnant as well. Crouching will effectively remove that possibility. Players will go a lot slower, but the tradeoff for safety and the ability to make it back to the Overworld with loot is worth it.

2) Lots of food

Minecraft gamers will undoubtedly take a lot of damage in the Nether. Piglin brutes and hoglins are among the strongest mobs in the game and will damage players even if they have armor. It is imperative to have plenty of food to ensure they regenerate their health.

1) High level items

Naturally, players will need at least one iron pickaxe to mine the gold blocks. However, it's best to have the highest level available. For swords, Netherite will deal much more damage to hostile mobs.

For pickaxes, the gold blocks will mine faster and they'll be able to get any potential Ancient Debris if they have a diamond level.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

