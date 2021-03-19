Top 5 tips for surviving longer in Minecraft Survival

Minecraft Survival can either be played alone or with others on one of the many Minecraft Survival servers out there. The objective of Minecraft Survival is to not only survive but thrive.

Players can complete a myriad of activities within their Minecraft Survival world, including starting a farm, building a house, inventing nifty contraptions with redstone, and much more.

In order to be able to enjoy the finer things in Minecraft, players will need to learn how to survive within the game effortlessly. That is why this article will explain the best tips and tricks for players to use to survive longer in Minecraft Survival mode.

5 ways to survive longer in Minecraft Survival mode

#5 - Refrain from digging straight downwards

Digging downwards in Minecraft Survival is a risky business

Many veteran Minecrafters will attest to the fact that digging straight downwards is almost never a good idea. For those unaware, this is because there is a chance of lava or a large hidden cave lurking underground without the player's knowledge.

Oftentimes, a lava pool has robbed unsuspecting Minecrafters of their rare and powerful items that took hours to obtain. All of this pain could have easily been avoided simply by following the golden rule of not digging directly downwards.

#4 - Try to prioritize finding sheep

The wool from sheep is used to make the immensely helpful bed

One of the first things players should look for when spawning into the world is sheep. This is due to the fact that sheep will provide players with vital wool blocks, which are required to craft the essential bed item.

The bed can be used to allow players to respawn in the game as well as let them skip the night. As is common knowledge, nighttime is by far the most dangerous time to be alive in Minecraft, with many hostile mobs commonly spawning.

A tip to quickly find sheep is to avoid snowy and wooded badlands biomes while searching, as sheep don't commonly spawn here.

#3 - Use lava buckets as fuel

Lava buckets are one of the best sources of furnace fuel in Minecraft

Many players often forget that lava buckets are actually a pretty cheap and highly effective solution for furnace fuel. The lava bucket can smelt up to 100 items in a furnace, much more than any other item currently in Minecraft.

A good tip players can use is to always carry a few extra buckets on hand while going for deep cave mining, in case they come across pockets of lava. This lava can then be harvested and brought back to base for later use as furnace fuel.

#2 - Conserve hunger by working smart

Minecart and stair systems will allow players to conserve hunger

Jumping and sprinting are some of the most intense activities for a player's character in Minecraft. Due to this, they should both be avoided whenever possible.

One way players can avoid strenuous activities associated with long-distance traveling is to build large minecart railway networks.

When it comes to traversing vertical distances, players can avoid repeatedly jumping via building simple minecart stair systems to do the heavy lifting for them.

Both of these aforementioned techniques also help save on food consumption in the long run.

#1 - Make a zombie-proof door

Players can utilize a simple but highly effective trick to keep zombies out of their base at all times, which will cost them nothing extra.

Normally, zombies will break down the front side entrance of the door at a player's base, thus leaving the player a sitting duck to the horde of brain-hungry zombies.

In order to outsmart the zombie, players must effectively place the door to their base inside out. This will confuse the AI programming of the mob, making any attempt of theirs to break down doors utterly useless.

