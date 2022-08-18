5 most underrated Minecraft mobs 

There are so many Minecraft monsters that it can be hard to keep track of all of them. From creepers to squids, zombies to endermen, there's a wide variety of mobs for you to fight and tame in this game. However, not all of them are created equal.

In fact, some of the most powerful mobs from Minecraft's earliest days have largely been ignored by players due to their more famous companions. Today, this listicle is going to take a look at five such underrated mobs.

Ocelots and five other underrated mobs in Minecraft

1) Ocelots

Ocelots are one of the most adorable mobs ever. They don't do much other than wander around, but they will occasionally follow you if you have food in your hand. That's about it; they're not able to be used for farming in any way.

In fact, ocelots are so useless that even their feline friendliness is a bit of a pain because they'll keep trying to attack creepers that are nearby, and since creepers explode when they die, this means that an ocelot has the potential to be killed when it tries to protect you by attacking the creeper.

2) Snow Golems

Snow golems are easy to make, and they’re one of the best sources of XP in this game. They can also provide you with food, materials like sticks, cobblestone, and even entertainment if you have a snow golem following you around.

You can create a snow golem by placing blocks of snow in an upright T shape on the ground. Then, place a carved pumpkin on top of each block that forms your T shape; this will be the head. Once this is done, the snow golem will automatically spawn, replacing the blocks.

3) Silverfish

Silverfish are small, fast mobs that frequently spawn in caves. They can be a nuisance to players because they can run faster than them and are incredibly tiny, which makes them hard to hit with arrows or other projectiles.

Silverfish are underrated because they're small, fast, and weak. They're also very common. The silverfish's attack does not hurt much at all (1 damage), so you can kill it without taking any damage yourself if you're careful enough; however, it can quickly destroy your armor or even kill you if you aren't careful enough.

4) Endermite

Endermites are hostile mobs that spawn in the End. They are one of the few mobs that can be found in this dimension, making them a unique mob for players who make their way through The End to conquer the Ender Dragon.

Endermites are very small in size, and they do not appear to be aggressive by nature. That said, they will attack on sight. They have low health and can be killed instantly with any weapon or item you have available at the time of contact. These mobs are rarely ever seen in single-player worlds and are seen even less often on multiplayer servers.

5) Bats

Bats are a type of mob that lives in caves, where they hang out and go about their lives. They're not aggressive and will not attack you unless provoked. These creatures drop nothing when killed, not even experience points.

Bats are the most underrated mob ever because their appearance is cute and cuddly, despite also being terrifying at the same time. The only thing holding them back is that they don't drop anything, unlike other creatures such as zombies that tend to have something on them when you kill them (usually rotten flesh).

