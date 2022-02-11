5 most underrated Minecraft server to check out

There are thousands of Minecraft servers for almost all kinds of activities. From PvP and fighting to building and RPG, there is a server for all types of gameplays. As the game has multiplayer features and can be modded freely, players from all around the globe have come up with every possible server. However, few underrated ones that not many players know about.

Servers like Hypixel, Mineplex, Herobrine, etc., are known by nearly every player. These offer a vast stable platform for users to play with their friends. They also have almost all the types of game modes in them. Other than these famous servers, many unknown ones are also worth looking at.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Underrated Minecraft servers worth checking out

5) 6b6t

6b6t server (Image via 6b6t)

Though 2b2t is the most famous and oldest anarchy server in the game, 6b6t is another one that offers the same environment as the favorite anarchy server. This server runs on a cracked version and is non-vanilla. It allows for all types of hacking, griefing, and commands.

Players can join the server with this IP address.

4) Pure Vanilla

Pure Vanilla Spawn (Image via Pure Vanilla)

If players are looking for a simple Minecraft server where they can play survival mode with other players, they can look at the Pure Vanilla server. As the name suggests, the server does not have any customization whatsoever and is for players to experience a pure gaming experience in a multiplayer environment.

Players can join the server with this IP address.

3) FoxCraft

Foxcraft spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This is another small server that has been around since 2011. It offers loads of mini-game modes like Skyblock, Survival, and Creative. They also provide players with custom game modes like Kingdoms, Oneblock, etc.

Players can join the server with this IP address.

2) VentureLand

VentureLand spawn (Image via Minecraft)

VentureLand is another excellent RPG server that offers a custom-made map filled with unique terrain and structure for players to explore. It also has a different types of mobs, loot, and boss battles that can give players a breath of fresh air. Players can survive and build their own houses on the server world.

Players can join the server with this IP address.

1) Pikadex

Pikadex server (Image via sedexcraft.com)

If players love both Minecraft and Pokemon, this is their server. It is a cracked pixelmon server that offers loads of things like safari world, various pokemons scattered across the globe, gyms, and pokemon training centers. Although, players will need to have Forge mod to play on the server.

Players can join the server with this IP address.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar