5 most underwhelming mods for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is a game almost entirely built by its mods. Whenever the community has grown tired of the base game, mods have added new and exciting content and extended the longevity of the game. Mods might be the primary reason behind the game’s lasting popularity.

While none of the mods listed below are bad mods by any means, they are either not implemented in the best way or not quite what they are meant to be.

5 mods that aren’t quite up to snuff in Minecraft 1.19

5) XP Tomes

A partially filled XP Tome (Image via Minecraft)

On paper, XP Tomes is a great mod. It allows players to save their XP into books so that it can be used later and is safe from being lost should the player meet an unfortunate end.

However, the biggest downside to this mod is that it isn’t the most visually appealing way of storing XP. Players can keep these books in chests, which look nice when they are opened and players can see all the books. However, they don't have the same presence as some other XP storage mods.

Another downside is that it negatively impacts the difficulty of the game. There are a few downsides to death, which means there are a few reasons to care about the threats to the player. Not having to worry about XP lessens the difficulty, which makes death matter much less.

4) GraveStone Mod

A player's gravestone (Image via Minecraft)

This mod is not underwhelming in terms of the features it adds or its execution. After death, players leave a grave that they can visit and collect all the items that would have dropped onto the ground in the unmodded game.

The underwhelming part of this mod is its drastic impact on the game’s difficulty. Minecraft is already a very easy game. With enchanted armor, players are only threatened by the new Warden, which means the only real threat is losing these powerful items upon death.

Taking away this last real threat makes the game boring, as there is really no risk of anything, including death.

3) Bad Mobs

A creeper about to explode (Image via Minecraft)

Bad Mobs is a mod that allows players to edit a configuration file and select the mobs that can spawn naturally throughout the world. The main negative aspect of this mod is the same as the other mods on this list: the negative impact it has on the difficulty.

Players can use this mod to remove mobs like creepers or ghasts, which are crucial to the game's difficulty. Removing them makes an already easy game even easier.

2) More Overlays

The overlay showing where mobs can spawn (Image via Minecraft)

More Overlays is a mod that allows players to toggle overlays on their world, which can give them more information. For example, there are toggles for chunk borders and item inventory search.

The most problematic toggle is the light level toggle. While this information is visible in the F3 menu, this toggle allows players to see every block that hostile mobs can spawn on. This takes away the risk when lighting a new base or build and robs the players of the excitement of exploring the world.

1) Explorer’s Compass

The list of structures the compass can search for (Image via Minecraft)

The Explorer’s Compass mod is a mod that allows players to make a compass that points towards any specified in-game structure.

The biggest negative element of this mod is its negative impact on what it aims to supplement: exploration. The fun in exploration is exploring the unknown, and by using this mod, the player knows exactly what they’re going to find and how far away it is; this totally destroys the exploration aspect of the game.

