5 most upvoted builds from Minecraft Reddit this month

Wildly impressive builds appear nearly every day on the r/MinecraftBuilds subreddit.

However, some get much more recognition than others due to a number of different factors. Some players prefer giant, complicated builds, while others like to see more common, simple builds that they can potentially recreate.

This article features the five most notable builds featured on the r/MinecraftBuilds subreddit in May 2021.

Most upvoted Minecraft builds of the month

5) Temple of the Lost Titan

Image via Reddit

Coming in at number five with 9.9k upvotes is the Temple of the Lost Titan posted by Reddit user thechosenguy1.

This Minecraft player built an ethereal temple with beautiful creeper statues on display. The progress proves even more impressive thanks to the before and after comparison picture.

In the replies, Reddit users complimented the build, but many sparked controversy over this player’s use of shaders. Redditors questioned whether the temple would look as good without the shaders in attempts to discredit the build. Reddit user Inquisitor_Rico even went as far to say “Using shaders is cheating,” but followed it up with “Still great though.”

4) A little Chicken Coop

Image via Reddit

At number four, also with 9.9k upvotes, is A little Chicken Coop posted by Reddit user TBcrafts0.

This build has a simple, rustic design: perfect for a Minecraft farm. The main items used appear to be trap doors of different varieties. It even has a redstone farming system integrated that Java users can recreate following TBcrafts0’s Instagram tutorial.

3) A simple starter house

Image via Reddit Image via Reddit Image via Reddit

Another modest yet effective design is this simple starter house posted by Reddit user fedmoc with a whopping 10k upvotes.

This home base has a cozy feel and dynamic look. The layered porch is an eye-catching entrance. Because the main item used is wood and its variations, a build like this is a sure way to impress despite having limited resources.

The creator of this build has provided a tutorial for those interested:

2) Rustic Nether Lava Mill

This build brings a whole new meaning to the word rustic. With 10.5k upvotes, the second most popular Minecraft build of the month goes to Reddit user AdieCraft for their Rustic Nether Lava Mill.

Reddit users in their replies to this post have high praise for the lava mill. Building anything in the Nether proves to be difficult, let alone something as impressive as this. This player made use of many Nether materials to create this multi-layered build and even created a flowing lava stream to emulate a real mill.

AdieCraft created a tutorial for this interesting creation that can be found below.

1) A village in the heartland of Rohan

The most upvoted build of the month goes to Reddit user Fornad with A village in the heartland of Rohan with 11.3k upvotes. This massive, incredible build is in reference to the adored book and movie series The Lord of the Rings.

Fans of both the series and Minecraft were blown away by this village re-creation. The build is so detailed that from afar, it is almost difficult to tell that it was created in Minecraft.

This village was created via ArdaCraft, a project in which passionate Minecraft players and Lord of the Rings fans have been re-creating Middle-earth, the setting of LotR, since 2014. Reddit user Fornad gave credit to Chevythecat and Beathaven for leading the project.