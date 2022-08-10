5 most used blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Blocks are the framework that makes Minecraft the spectacle that it is today. They define every single item in the game, from food and animals to trees, lava, and even water. While most other games go for a more realistic approach, as far as the graphical fidelity of video games is concerned, Minecraft keeps it simple and stays consistent with the blocky world structure.

This prompts players to use every block given in the world to their maximum potential. However, some blocks are used more than others due to their abilities and the functionality they possess. This article will take a look at five such blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Top 5 blocks that players use in every playthrough

5) Crafting table

The crafting table is one of the first blocks that a player crafts after chopping down a tree in Minecraft. It is used to craft nearly every item in the game, aside from being also used to repair or combine items like weapons, armor pieces, and tools.

The crafting table is one of the few blocks that is necessary for the player to progress within the game, which explains why it is exceptionally simple to craft the block. Players need four wooden planks to craft a crafting table, which can be done by hand.

4) Sand

Sand is a block that is found on the beach biome, which, just like real life, is found near water sources. Additionally, these blocks are what the entire desert biome is made up of, along with their variants like sandstone.

Sand is one of the few blocks in the game that has the gravity function attached to it, meaning that it can fall if not supported from below. One of the biggest uses this block has is the crafting of glass, aside from cosmetic or decoration purposes.

3) Water

As players know, every single item in the game is made using blocks, and water is no different. Water can be found in rivers and ocean biomes, aside from aquifers, ponds, village cauldrons, and other sources.

Additionally, players can make an infinite water source by digging into the ground and placing water source blocks in a specific orientation. Players can use water to grow farms, climb up, make fish farms, douse fires, and more.

2) Obsidian

Obsidian is one of the most important blocks in the early stages of Minecraft. The reason for this is that it aids progression by allowing the player to build a nether portal and go into the nether dimension, where they can get blaze rods and other important resources.

Obsidian is an exceptionally hard block to break. It takes an unenchanted diamond pickaxe and 10 whole seconds to break it. The block’s purple color is easily recognizable and makes for a great decorative block when used inside a house or base build. One of the block's best known abilities is that it has high blast resistance as well as a high amount of durability.

1) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is bound to be one of the most used blocks in Minecraft, simply because of how commonly its parent block, stone, spawns. Whenever a stone block is broken, it drops a cobblestone block. This can lead to players having to occasionally discard stacks of cobblestone, as they might no longer be in use.

Considering that the overworld has multiple layers of stone and that sources like lava and water collectively make cobblestone all over the map, it is quite abundant. The block is mainly used in the player’s traversal around the map, as a placeholder block in a few recipes, and sometimes in the building.

