5 most useful mobs to farm in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft has a wide array of mobs which can be broadly classified under three categories; passive mobs, neutral mobs and hostile mobs. One of the most essential aspects of Minecraft is a farm, be it XP or mob farms.

Farms are a great source to get endless resources as well as XP, both of which help the players a lot. However, with so many mobs to choose from, players tend to get confused as to which mob farm is better.

This article highlights the five most useful mobs that could be farmed in Minecraft Pocket Edition (now Minecraft Bedrock) to reap the best rewards.

5 best mobs in Minecraft Pocket Edition that should be farmed

5) Villagers

While other mobs drop XP and loot when killed by the player, villagers offer a different value proposition. A villager farm is crucial to make advancements in the game as they can be used to get useful items by trading. Not only do the players get items by trading with them but also gain XP simultaneously.

Villagers in Minecraft can take up different professions and provide the items corresponding to the profession they choose. Players can easily change the profession of the villager in accordance to their needs.

4) Iron Golem Farm

Iron Golem can be considered a neutral mob that does not harm the player until aggravated. They are large mobs that spawn near villagers and are programmed to defend the villagers from other hostile mobs.

Iron Golems are a great source of iron in the game. This is an extremely useful farm since iron is the most crucial mineral in the MInecraft and is required for various other builds too.

On dying Iron Golems drop:

3-5 Iron ingots

0-2 Poppies

3) Pigs

A regular pig farm (Image via Minecraft)

Pig is a common passive mob that can be found by players in almost all biomes with grass. One of the most vital items required by a player in the game is food. A pig farm is the perfect solution to that. On consuming it raw it restores three hunger points and 1.8 saturation points, but when cooked it replenishes eight hunger points and 12.8 saturation points.

An adult pig when killed drops:

1-3 raw porkchops, this drop rate can be increased to 1-6 porkchops if killed using Looting III.

1-7 XP upon breeding

1-3 XP is killed by a player

2) Creepers

A creeper is a hostile mob that can easily sneak behind an unsuspecting player and blow them up. However, they drop amazing loot when killed, also providing the player with a good amount of XP points. Gunpowder dropped by creepers can be used to make rockets and splash potions.

When killed a creeper drops:

5 XP

0-2 gunpowder which is of great use to the player and can be used to create various items. This drop can be maximized to 5 when using Looting III.

1) Skeleton

Another hostile mob which can give great loot when farmed is Skeletons. They drop a variety of items along with XP that players can use as the game progresses.

One of the most useful items dropped by them are arrows. Since most players dislike crafting arrows as it requires feathers and flints which are difficult to come by, making a skeleton farm can resolve that issue.

Another important item dropped by them is bone which can be converted into bone meal which accelerates the growth rate of crops and trees.

Items dropped by Skeletons:

0-2 Bones, by using Looting III this drop rate can be increased to 0-5 bones.

0-2 arrows, again with Looting III it increases to 0-5 drops

Any naturally spawned equipment such as bow or armor (8.5% chances and 11.55% chances with Looting III)

5 XP

