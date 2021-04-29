Mob farms are one of the most useful builds that a Minecraft player can create. They provide endless resources and XP - two things every player needs to be able to defeat the difficult late-game bosses.

While almost every mob can be effectively farmed, some mobs are more highly recommended due to the resources and XP that they drop.

Also read: How does the Sculk Sensor work in Minecraft?

Top 5 best mobs to farm in Minecraft

#5 - Skeletons

Shown: A highly efficient Skeleton farm (Image via u/Wizardboi03 on Reddit)

Skeleton farms are one of the easiest and most efficient farms a player can create due to the variety of drops that they produce.

Players who hate crafting arrows are suggested to create a Skeleton Spawner.

Skeletons drop the following items:

Advertisement

0-2 Bones

0-2 Arrows

Naturally Spawned Equipment (8.5% chance)

5 XP

#4 - Blazes

Shown: An efficient and attractive Blaze farm (Image via u/Leopoldofsky on Reddit)

Due to the necessity of obtaining Blaze Rods, Blazes are an amazing mob to farm.

Blazes come in at #4 due to the difficulty of building a farm in the dangerous Nether, although it will certainly be worth it due to their high XP drop.

Blazes drop the following items:

0-1 Blaze Rod

10 XP

Also read: 5 Minecraft Caves and Cliffs additions that players didn't know about

#3 - Pigs

Shown: A beautiful and humane Pig farm (Image via Pinterest)

Pigs are a wonderful mob to farm due to their food drops.

Pigs drop Porkchops (as well as 1-3 XP), which fulfill five Hunger points, as well as 12.8 hunger saturation. Due to this, Cooked Porkchops are some of the most efficient food a player can have on them.

Advertisement

#2 - Bartering

Shown: A Piglin Bartering farm (Image via u/feldsii on Reddit)

One of the best Minecraft mob farms a player can make is a Piglin Bartering Farm, which will produce tons of amazing items.

These farms can be set up to automatically dispense Gold to the Piglin, which will then trade it for a random item. In the image seen above, the player has tons of storage for the Gold and Items.

#1 - Enderman

Shown: An extremely efficient Enderman farming base (Image via u/Ye_eterboi on Reddit)

Endermen are by far the best mob to farm in Minecraft!

They provide the iconic Ender Pearl, which is a hot commodity for most players, in addition to a solid 5 XP per kill.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Geodes in Minecraft