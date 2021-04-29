Mob farms are one of the most useful builds that a Minecraft player can create. They provide endless resources and XP - two things every player needs to be able to defeat the difficult late-game bosses.
While almost every mob can be effectively farmed, some mobs are more highly recommended due to the resources and XP that they drop.
Also read: How does the Sculk Sensor work in Minecraft?
Top 5 best mobs to farm in Minecraft
#5 - Skeletons
Skeleton farms are one of the easiest and most efficient farms a player can create due to the variety of drops that they produce.
Players who hate crafting arrows are suggested to create a Skeleton Spawner.
Skeletons drop the following items:
- 0-2 Bones
- 0-2 Arrows
- Naturally Spawned Equipment (8.5% chance)
- 5 XP
#4 - Blazes
Due to the necessity of obtaining Blaze Rods, Blazes are an amazing mob to farm.
Blazes come in at #4 due to the difficulty of building a farm in the dangerous Nether, although it will certainly be worth it due to their high XP drop.
Blazes drop the following items:
- 0-1 Blaze Rod
- 10 XP
Also read: 5 Minecraft Caves and Cliffs additions that players didn't know about
#3 - Pigs
Pigs are a wonderful mob to farm due to their food drops.
Pigs drop Porkchops (as well as 1-3 XP), which fulfill five Hunger points, as well as 12.8 hunger saturation. Due to this, Cooked Porkchops are some of the most efficient food a player can have on them.
#2 - Bartering
One of the best Minecraft mob farms a player can make is a Piglin Bartering Farm, which will produce tons of amazing items.
These farms can be set up to automatically dispense Gold to the Piglin, which will then trade it for a random item. In the image seen above, the player has tons of storage for the Gold and Items.
#1 - Enderman
Endermen are by far the best mob to farm in Minecraft!
They provide the iconic Ender Pearl, which is a hot commodity for most players, in addition to a solid 5 XP per kill.
Also read: Top 5 uses of Geodes in Minecraft