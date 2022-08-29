5 most useless Minecraft items in 2022

Minecraft is filled with all kinds of items that players can obtain and use. Right after they enter the world for the first time, gamers immediately start punching a tree to obtain wood. Furthermore, they obtain stone, iron, and other items like raw meats from farm animals and more. However, there are some items that are quite useless.

Items can either be crafted by players or obtained naturally from the world. The usefulness of the item is determined by whether it will help players progress further in the game, or be used to create loads of other new things. When neither of these conditions are met, they become useless. Despite being useless, some of these items have atleast some role to play in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking 5 items that Minecraft players always skip

5) Poisonous Potato

Poisonous Potato is one of the worst food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are many food items that players can consume to have a certain effect on them. Usually, they consume normal food items that increase their hunger bar and replenish their health.

However, poisonous potatoes are one of the most useless items in the game since they only give poison status effect for five seconds and do not increase the hunger bar. Even though players obtain them from chests, they are practically useless and cannot be used in a constructive manner.

4) Mundane Potion

Mundane Potion cannot brew any useful potion (Image via Mojang)

Mundane is one of the base potions that is quite useless in the game. Players can brew it by combining either spider eye, ghast tear, rabbit's foot, blaze powder, glistening melon, sugar, magma cream, or redstone dust into a water bottle.

However, it cannot be used to brew any special potion, and the only thing that it can be used for is a Potion of Weakness.

3) Clock

Players do not need a clock to know what time it is in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players want to find the time of day, they look towards the sky and see the position of the sun. Hence, a clock is an item that hardly has any use in the game. Although it can tell players want time it is in the Overworld, it is completely useless in the Nether and End where there is no day/night cycle.

The only use for the item is decorative. Players can place the clock in the item frame and place it in their bases.

2) Thick Potion

Thick potion is brewed from glowstone dust in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Thick potions are one of the three base potions that are used to brew other things with special powers. However, this particular base potion is completely useless since it can't be used to brew anything special.

It can only brew a Potion of Weakness, though it can also be brewed with a normal water bottle. Since the Awkward potion is used to brew every other concoction, the Thick Potion has no use.

1) Dead Bush

Dead Bush can only drop a couple of sticks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dead Bush is one of the most useless items and small blocks in the game. These frequently generate in biomes like desert, swamp biomes, old growth taiga, etc. When players break them, they simply drop anywhere between zero to two sticks.

They can only be used as decorative items and have no other role in the game. When generated naturally in a biome, they simply enhance the overall look and feel of the region.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan