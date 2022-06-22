How many potions are there in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Alchemy is a big part of Minecraft. While it is not absolutely necessary, it is incredibly helpful. Potions of Slow Falling are near vital in the End, while Potions of Fire Resistance are paramount to surviving the Nether. The Ocean Monument is basically impossible to explore without Potions of Water Breathing.

The 1.19 update didn't add to or detract from that. Alchemy remains essential even if there weren't any new potions added. It did add a few things to Minecraft that arguably make potions even more important.

Deep Dark needs potions (Image via Mojang)

With the Warden in the game now, certain potions like the Potion of Night Vision are much more vital to surviving the Deep Dark and other places.

Full list of potions in Minecraft version 1.19

Currently, there are a total of 18 unique potions in Minecraft version 1.19. This includes the three base potions: awkward, mundane, and thick potions.

The following ingredients are necessary for brewing:

Nether wart

Blaze powder

Brewing stand

Water bottles

Brewing stands can be obtained from a village or by crafting them. They need one blaze rod and three stone blocks.

Awkward potions are the base for almost all potions. Potions in Minecraft can be split into three categories.

The first category is considered to have positive effects:

The Potion of Healing awards players Instant Health which restores four full hearts of health as soon as they drink the potion.

The Potion of Fire Resistance removes the ability to harm players from fire, lava, magma blocks, campfires, and blaze blasts.

The Potion of Regeneration restores one heart every 2.5 seconds. Without increasing the time, this only lasts 45 seconds.

With the Potion of Strength, players can increase their attack damage by three hearts.

The Potion of Swiftness grants players a 20% increase in movement speed, jump distance, and sprinting speed.

The Potion of Night Vision means they can see everywhere, even at night, underwater, and in the Deep Dark.

After drinking the Potion of Invisibility, players become invisible to everything: mobs, players, and other entities.

One Potion of Water Breathing allows players to breathe underwater for the potion's duration.

With a Potion of Leaping, gamers can jump a half a block higher than normal (1.5 blocks).

The Potion of Slowfalling reduces the speed at which gamers fall and removes fall damage. This is extremely helpful in The End.

Jay Wells⛏️ @Mega_Spud Here's a little video of the potion of slow falling being made and used! Thanks to everyone who is testing out the #Minecraft 1.6.0.5 Beta! Keep us updated with any new bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com Here's a little video of the potion of slow falling being made and used! Thanks to everyone who is testing out the #Minecraft 1.6.0.5 Beta! Keep us updated with any new bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com 👍 https://t.co/GlTZ4AQTcA

The second is the harmful effects:

The Potion of Poison removes a heart of health for every 1.25 seconds.

A Potion of Weakness reduces attack damage for players by four hearts.

A Potion of Harming deals damage to gamers in the form of six hearts. This comes in a moment and is instant, so it can immediately kill low-health crafters.

The Potion of Slowness prohibits players from moving faster than 85% speed.

There is one potion in the final category, which is mixed effects. The Potion of the Turtle Master slows Minecraft gamers by 60% speed and reduces damage taken by players by 60%.

