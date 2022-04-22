6 best theme park maps in Minecraft (2022)

There are all sorts of maps available in Minecraft, and almost any game mode is playable through custom maps, mods, behavior packs, and more. Many of these maps are released on the Marketplace, and others are for download from other sites (many of which are still reliable).

Theme park maps are a very popular type of map for many players, as these incorporate specialties like rides, attractions, and more. Many of them emulate popular theme parks, carnivals, and other event destinations. Here are a few such maps for Minecraft players to try out in 2022.

Minecraft theme park maps to try

6) Amusement Park by okrzysztof

Theme park map (Image via okrzysztof on Planet Minecraft)

This theme park map is beautiful. It has many of the typical attractions of a theme park. Although the map does suffer from not being able to ride most of the rides (though that's very difficult to accomplish), it has enough going on to compensate for the loss. It's got several detailed builds, including the merry-go-round and the Ferris wheel.

5) Cozmo's Theme Park

Cozmo's Theme Park (Image via Cozmo1Cozmo on Planet Minecraft)

This may be one of the smaller maps, but it still has five tremendous rides to try out. They're all complete and very well done, so players can get in without fear and just have a good time. It was recently updated to fix a few issues, so it's as up-to-date as necessary, too.

4) Come Roller Coaster Town

UltimateCraft @Mcpeaddons_

#map



mcpeaddons.com/roller-coaster… Come Roller Coaster Town V3 map for Minecraft players where you can start a journey to an amusement park and discover over 30 different rides, each one has its own theme #map mcpe #map #map sminecraft #rollercoaster #rollercoaster minecraft Come Roller Coaster Town V3 map for Minecraft players where you can start a journey to an amusement park and discover over 30 different rides, each one has its own theme#map #mapmcpe #maps #mapsminecraft #rollercoaster #rollercoasterminecraftmcpeaddons.com/roller-coaster… https://t.co/aH4czCi5Nw

When it comes to quantity, Come Roller Coaster Town is nearly unmatched. This theme park map has over 30 different rides to try out. They are each themed differently to give players a wide variety of experiences. It's available for download on Minecraft Pocket Edition, so it is unfortunately not available for everyone.

3) Disney World's Magic Kingdom

This map comes from an official DLC where Minecraft crossed over with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the real-life theme park. It recreates several of the park's biggest roller coasters, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean. The only downside to this map is that it does cost money on the Marketplace.

2) Adventure Fun Park

This theme park map is simply delightful. They host events like Fright Nights, where they curate the experience to fit a certain theme. Not many maps have this kind of hands-on attention, and the players who play on this map only benefit from that. It's widely considered one of the best theme park maps available and routinely gets high satisfaction ratings for events.

1) BlockWorks theme park

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/10yearmap ↢ Take a walk down memory lane and celebrate 10 years of Minecraft with @BlockWorksYT ’s amazing Minecraft theme park map – featuring a mob garden, clever redstone contraptions, hidden easter eggs and much more! Available on both Java and Bedrock. Take a walk down memory lane and celebrate 10 years of Minecraft with @BlockWorksYT’s amazing Minecraft theme park map – featuring a mob garden, clever redstone contraptions, hidden easter eggs and much more! Available on both Java and Bedrock.↣ redsto.ne/10yearmap ↢ https://t.co/QnncYhPyCP

Not many theme park maps get an official shoutout from Minecraft, but this one from BlockWorks did. It's very detailed, very well-done and has a lot for players to explore. There are redstone devices to check out, mob gardens to visit and Easter eggs to find when it's all said and done. This map has plenty for everyone and is even available to both Bedrock and Java Edition gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

