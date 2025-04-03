6 best treasures to look for in Minecraft

Minecraft is all about exploration and survival. Players explore numerous biomes and encounter hundreds of hostile mobs to survive in the wild. Along the way, they will collect all kinds of resources, both common and rare. Some resources are extremely rare, to the point where they are considered treasures. These items can either be used by the players or can simply be kept as trophies.

Here's a list of six great Minecraft treasures to find.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many blocks and items that can also be considered great obtainable treasures.

List of 6 great treasures to obtain in Minecraft

1) Dragon Head

Dragon head is only found on rare End City ships. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Dragon Head is an ultra-rare mob head to find in Minecraft. This block only generates once on a floating ship that rarely generates near an End City. To reach an End City, players first need to enter the End dimension and defeat the Ender Dragon.

After slaying the beast, they must explore the desolate dimension, find an End City with a floating ship, fight off shulkers in the structure, and then retrieve the block. The Dragon Head can become one of the best treasures to have since players can wear it as a helmet and place it as a block. It can also serve as a trophy, showcasing that the player has completed the entire game.

2) Enchanted golden apple

The enchanted golden apple is still considered a great treasure item. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Although enchanted golden apples have become a lot common with recent updates, it is still considered a great treasure item to obtain in Minecraft. These are special food items that offer various positive status effects like absorption (eight extra hearts), regeneration, fire resistance, and regular resistance to all damages.

Hence, players continue to find and keep enchanted golden apples for dire situations while surviving in the game.

3) Elytra

Elytra is an overpowered gear that allows players to fly. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Elytra is also an extremely rare treasure item that most players crave. This is essentially a gear that can be worn and used to fly in Minecraft. While in the air, players can tap the jump button to activate the elytra and glide down slowly from a high place. Furthermore, by using elytra with firework rockets, they can launch themselves from the ground and boost themselves in mid-air.

One elytra is found inside the floating ship that generates with an End City, making it as rare as a dragon head.

4) Silence armor trim

Silence is the rarest armor trim in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In 2023, Mojang released a bunch of new armor customization items called armor trims. There are currently 16 of them in the game, all containing different patterns that can be applied to armor. Amongst them, silence is considered to be a treasure item because of its rarity. There is a 1.2% chance of one silence armor trim being found in a chest in Ancient City.

Since Ancient Cities are uncommon and extremely hard to explore and loot, this rare armor trim became even rarer. Nonetheless, it is a great treasure to obtain and boasts one of the most interesting armor designs.

5) Nether star

Nether star is a treasure item that can only be obtained by killing the Wither. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Nether star is another great treasure that can help players a lot in the long run. It's one of the toughest items to obtain, as it's only dropped by the Wither boss mob. The Wither is a deadly boss mob to tackle, which not only attacks players but also obliterates neighboring mobs and terrain.

Once a nether star is obtained, it can be used to craft a beacon. Beacons are one of the best blocks to get in Minecraft, offering various special status effects if configured correctly.

6) Netherite upgrade smithing template

Netherite upgrade smithing template is a necessary item to upgrade to netherite gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If players want to grind hard in Minecraft and get a lot stronger, they must find the netherite upgrade smithing template.

While implementing changes to the smithing table with armor trims, Mojang also made netherite upgrades slightly more difficult to obtain. Players were now required to find another rare item, the netherite upgrade smithing template, to convert diamond gear to netherite.

The Netherite upgrade smithing template can only be found in Bastion Remnants, which is a deadly Nether area teeming with piglins and piglin brutes.

