6 easy sources of XP in Minecraft

Experience or XP in Minecraft is a reward that players can receive for doing various tasks in the game. These tasks can be as small as mining ores to massive ones like defeating one of the strongest boss mobs.

Some tasks offer less XP, while some can offer thousands. This XP can then be used to enchant items, rename items, or combine enchantments on an anvil. Additionally, gear enchanted with the mending enchantment consumes XP to mend itself automatically.

Here is a list of simple ways in which players can easily gain XP in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 easy ways to get XP in Minecraft

1) Trading with villagers

Trading with villagers can give massive amounts of XP and emeralds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Trading with villagers is one of the easiest and most lucrative methods of gaining XP in Minecraft. Players will not only gain XP but can also earn emeralds or buy valuable items through this process.

For example, players can find a Fletcher villager who buys sticks for some emeralds. They can then create loads of sticks and start selling them to not only get XP with each trade, but also emeralds. Villager trade can provide anywhere between one to six XP points.

2) Mining ores

Ores can be mined by players to gain XP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Players can mine various ores using a pickaxe in the nether and overworld. Not only do these blocks drop valuable minerals that can be used in various ways, but also XP for players to collect.

For example, mining a coal ore will provide anywhere between zero to two XP points, while a diamond ore will hand out three to seven XP points. Since mining ores is one of the most basic activities players indulge in, it is one of the simplest ways to get XP.

One of the best ways to gain a lot of XP early in the game is by mining the nether quartz netherrack blocks in the Nether realm.

3) Smelting stacks of items

Smelting stacks of items can give decent XP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Soon after entering a new world in Minecraft, players will most likely start smelting items in a furnace. This process can also give players small amounts of XP. For example, smelting raw earth minerals to create ingots will give 0.7 XP points each, while cooking meat items will give them 0.35 XP points.

Hence, players can start gathering loads of resources and smelt them to get decent amounts of XP. One of the most lucrative ways to get XP involves creating a cactus farm and smelting cacti.

4) Catching fish

Fishing is the simplest but slowest form of XP farming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Fishing is one of the most peaceful activities players can enjoy in Minecraft. They can create a fishing rod using sticks and strings, and simply use it on a water block to start fishing. Interestingly, players can get anywhere between one to six XP points for catching a fish. Though it is not the fastest way to get XP, it is one of the easiest since there isn't much activity involved.

5) Breeding animals

Animals can be bred to gain a few XP points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

There are various animals in Minecraft, with some being biome-specific and some found all over the open world. Players can interact with these animals and even breed them. Upon breeding animals by feeding them their respective food items, the game will offer players anywhere between one to seven XP points.

Though it is not enough compared to other activities, it is most definitely one of the simplest.

6) Fighting hostile mobs

Different hostile mobs drop different amounts of XP upon death (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

During the early stages of the game, fighting hostile mobs is considered the best way to gain XP points. The more powerful a hostile mob is, the more XP points it will drop upon death. For example, regular enemies like zombies, skeletons, spiders, and creepers give five XP points. They can drop more if they have any armor or enchanted weapons equipped. Mobs like Blaze, breeze, evokers, etc. give 10 XP points upon death.

Hence, players should be bold enough to take frequent fights with hostile mobs to gain XP. A mob farm will also help them get loads of XP within a few hours.

