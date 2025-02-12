How to play with Minecraft Spring Drop 2025 features

Before every Minecraft update, Mojang Studios typically releases almost all the new features or changes that it will bring. It has done the same with the upcoming spring drop in 2025. Soon after this year began, the developer released snapshot and beta/preview versions for both Java and Bedrock Editions, with new features set to arrive with the game drop.

This guide explains how to check out the features coming to Minecraft's next game drop.

Steps to play with new features coming to Minecraft spring drop in 2025

Minecraft Java Edition

Download the latest snapshot version and create a new world to experience the features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In Java Edition, testing the upcoming features is simple. There are two versions that Mojang releases for this particular edition: stable and snapshot. Snapshots are essentially beta versions that contain any new features that will soon be released in the stable version.

To play the latest spring drop features, follow these steps:

Open the official game launcher. Go to the Java Edition section and open the version list located beside the play button. Search for 'latest snapshot,' which should show the latest beta version Mojang has released. Select the latest snapshot and install it. Once installed, launch the game and enter the world to try the new features.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Create a new world in the stable Bedrock Edition version and turn on experiments to experience new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

While Java Edition requires you to download a completely separate version to play with the new spring drop features, that is not required in Bedrock Edition. With the latest 1.21.60 update, Mojang has added all the said features to the stable version itself. They will be located in the 'Experiments' tab.

Here is how to check out the new spring drop features in Bedrock Edition:

Make sure that the Bedrock Edition is updated to the latest version. Launch the main game and start creating a new world. In the new world creation page, scroll down to the 'Experiments' tab from the left panel. Toggle on the 'Drop 1 2025' setting, which should enable all the new features. A dialog box will pop up, alerting you of the achievements. Accept it. Create a new world and enter it to explore the new upcoming features.

