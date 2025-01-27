Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, Mojang allows you to play around with almost everything that it offers, including its core mechanics. One of the methods to tinker with these mechanics is through commands. They are lines of simple code that you can input after enabling their use in any world. While there are several existing commands, some of them are quite fun to explore.

Here are some of the more amusing commands you can use in Minecraft.

List of 4 fun things you can try out using Minecraft commands

1) Attribute scale to make yourself or mobs bigger or smaller

You can change the size of any player or mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

'Attribute' is a fun command that changes various details and features of a given player, mob, or entity. It can alter details like health, walking speed, size, attack damage, armor, and more.

One of the most fun elements to alter with an 'attribute' command is the scale of a player or mob. Using this exact line of code, you can change the default size of any mob or player:

/attribute {Any mob or player username} minecraft:scale base set {any value}

To know the default value of any entity, you can type the exact command provided above and simply change 'set' to 'get'.

2) Tick command to play around with time

Tick command allows you to alter the time and speed of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

'Tick' is a command that allows you to alter time in Minecraft. You can freeze, unfreeze, slow down, and speed up the time of the tick, which is a loop in which the game runs a set of programs.

You can freeze time entirely with the 'tick' command. All mobs, entities, and others pause the moment you use this command; even raindrops stop in their tracks. It is fairly simple to use, especially when you try to stop and resume the in-game time.

Here is a picture of a frozen tick, where a player shoots six arrows towards a skeleton. Even the shot arrows stay static until the tick is unfrozen.

The command to freeze and unfreeze time is:

/tick freeze (or unfreeze)

3) Playsound command to prank other players

You can play any sound using this command (Image via Mojang Studios)

The sandbox game has various sounds that play in certain biomes. Moreover, every mob, block, item, and other entity has a distinct sound in Minecraft. If you want to play any of these from your POV, you can simply use the 'playsound' command.

As the name clearly states, it allows you to choose from a plethora of game sounds and allows you to play it once. You can even input the command on a command block and repeat the process whenever a redstone signal is passed through it.

This fascinating command can be used to hilariously prank other players on a server by scaring them with sounds, like a ghast shooting a fireball or an angered Enderman.

4) Place command to generate structures in any dimension

Place command allows you to generate any structure in any dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

All three Minecraft dimensions generate unique structures in various biomes. You can find these structures in their respective locations in vanilla survival mode.

However, there is a trick to generate them anywhere using the 'place' command. It allows you to position any structure in any dimension and biome. Here is a picture showcasing how an End City can be generated in the Overworld using the 'place' command.

Some structures that are underground will generate underground until the exact Y level is not specified in the line of code. Hence, the simplest 'place' command to input is to place a structure that usually generates on the surface.

