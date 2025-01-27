Cryptic Minecraft post on Instagram might be hinting at a new cow variant

Cryptic Minecraft posts on Instagram and TikTok seems to hint at the arrival of a new variant of the popular cow mob. This year started with an expansion of the flora and fauna in-game, with additions to the variants of pigs and flowers introduced in the latest snapshot. So it could come as no surprise that this gentle bovine creature could be receiving a facelift.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft posts hinting at a new cow variant.

The latest Minecraft post on Instagram seems to hint at a new cow variant

The latest social media post by the official Minecraft accounts seems to hint at an upcoming variant of the cow, one of the oldest mobs in the game. The post depicts a cow looking at a picture frame, and in the second slide, a brown outline can be seen next to the cow's right hoof. The shade seems to hint at the new version of the popular mob — a much-needed expansion for the animal.

To further reinforce the possibility of the mob's arrival, hawk-eyed fans and even popular YouTuber and streamer @eckoxsoldier noticed that the TikTok post by the official Minecraft account teased the upcoming brown variant of the new in a rather unique way:

The scene depicts a duel in the badlands, where the regular mob faces off against the new variant. Right at the end of the trailer, the video teases the face of the new cow variant, which has a brown hue — more or less confirming the teaser in the Instagram post. This could also suggest that the new variant of the cow could be based on the biome — temperate or warm regions for this.

This expansion comes right after the pig received two new variants recently as part of the latest snapshot. Additionally, this teaser also seems to hint at a new white flower — a possible variant of the wildflower that was introduced recently. It would seem like Mojang is focusing on expanding the list of flora and fauna in the game as well as giving old and popular mobs a new facelift as part of its 2025 roadmap.

Mojang has not officially confirmed when the new variant could arrive. However, the teaser's timing could hint at this feature arriving with the snapshot and preview this week. Players will have to wait for the developers to give an official update or statement to confirm its arrival.

