6 mobs worth fighting in Minecraft

When you first enter a new Minecraft world, you will have to survive in it by fighting all kinds of hostile creatures. From regular enemies like zombies to boss mobs such as Ender Dragon, you can choose to fight or ignore them and still enjoy the game. However, some are worth fighting for since they either drop valuable loot or allow you to progress in the story.

Here is a list of some hostile creatures that are worth fighting in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 Minecraft mobs that are worth fighting

1) Blaze

Blaze drop blaze rods that are extremely useful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Blaze is a strong hostile mob that spawns only in Nether Fortress, either naturally or from a spawner. These are fire-breathing creatures that shoot three fireballs in quick succession toward you. Though slightly difficult to kill, they are still worth fighting against since they drop blaze rods and 10 XP points.

Blaze rods can be converted into blaze powder, which is then used to brew potions or create the eyes of an ender. Both these items are quite useful and will help you complete the sandbox's underlying questline.

2) Enderman

Enderman drops decent XP and ender pearls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Enderman are among the most mysterious creatures in Minecraft. They are neutral towards players but become hostile if stared at for too long. They drop ender pearls and a decent amount of XP points. Since ender pearls can be a useful item in the game and the questline, the Enderman is also a mob worth fighting.

They are the only mob that can spawn in all three Minecraft dimensions.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon is the main boss mob in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Players who are solely aiming to complete Minecraft's main questline will have to fight the Ender Dragon, the final boss mob of the game. The beast dwells in the End dimension and flies around the main island, taking energy from 10 end crystals on obsidian towers. You are first required to destroy each end crystal and then start attacking the dragon.

Upon death, the first Ender Dragon drops 12,000 XP points, while subsequent Ender Dragons that are summoned after the first drop 500 XP points. Since the game's base story ends after the beast's defeat, it can be listed as one of the mobs worth fighting.

4) Shulker

Shulkers drop extremely useful items to use (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Shulkers are one of the last mobs you will fight after defeating the Ender Dragon. These creatures can only spawn in End Cities that are found in other end islands. Shulkers are static hostile mobs that protect themselves by being inside a shell that looks like a regular block in the game.

The reason they are worth fighting for is because they drop their 'shulker shell' upon death. This can later be used to craft shulker boxes. These items are extremely useful since they are essentially chests that can hold various items and also be stored in an inventory while holding all its contents.

5) Wither

The Wither boss mob drops nether star, which can be used to make a beacon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Wither is the second boss mob in Minecraft and is as strong, if not stronger, as the Ender Dragon. You must manually summon this mob boss, as it will not show itself anywhere in the entire world. It can be summoned with three wither skeleton heads and four soul sand blocks placed in a T-configuration.

As mentioned, it is an extremely powerful boss mob that will not only attack you but also destroy other innocent mobs as well. The reason it is worth fighting is because it drops a nether star, a highly useful item used to craft a beacon. Beacons can then give you various positive status effects in a certain area.

6) Evoker

Each evoker drops one totem of undying (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Evokers are deadly hostile creatures that spawn in village raids or Woodland Mansions. These mobs deal with magical rituals to attack players. They can summon both small pixie-like enemies like vexes and fangs around them to prevent players from closing in on them.

The reason they are worth fighting is that they drop the totem of undying, an extremely useful item that can bring you back to life if your health bar completely depletes.

