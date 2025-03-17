6 reasons to be excited for Minecraft spring drop 2025

Minecraft will soon receive a new game drop that is frequently labeled as spring drop. This new update will bring loads of new features that Mojang has been gradually revealing in the past few months. As of now, the update is under the pre-release phase and will be released in a few days.

Here are a few reasons why the player base should be excited for the upcoming game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 reasons why players should be excited for Minecraft spring drop 2025

1) Firefly implemented as particles

Firefly bushes will emit firefly particles at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In 2021, Mojang planned to add firefly as mobs in Minecraft with 1.20 Wild Update. However, they decided not to because of how it may affect frogs that were also planned in the update. The player base was quite upset to not see fireflies added to the game.

For the upcoming game drop, however, Mojang managed to implement fireflies into Minecraft as particles that will emit from a new firefly bush. This was a great way to add the mob since players could witness the mesmerizing ambiance that firefly particles would create during nighttime.

2) Farm animal variants

Warm and cold variants are coming for cows, pigs, and chickens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the major new features in the upcoming spring drop is the warm and cold mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. Each farm animal gets a warm and cold variant, that will generate in warm and cold biomes, respectively. This also means that farm animals will now be able to spawn in a lot more Overworld biomes than before.

Players will have a lot of fun exploring the Overworld after the update and suddenly stumble upon the new unique cold or warm mob variant in Minecraft. Hence, this is also a feature to be excited about.

3) New wolf sounds

Wolves will have six new sound sets in the next game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wolves have received a lot of love in the past few game drops and updates. They received new variants based on their texture and also got new wolf armor that can be crafted using armadillo scutes. With the upcoming game drop, the Wolves will also get six new sound sets.

These sound sets are irrespective of their texture variant. These sound sets are named: Big, Cute, Puglin, Angry, Grumpy, and Sad (Classic will be the seventh and original sound set). In these sound sets, the panting, growling, and other wolf sounds will be different from one another.

These sound sets are another great feature since they will give more personality to each wolf that a player tames.

4) New decorative blocks

Lots of new decorative vegetation blocks are released with the spring drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major set of new features that Mojang is planning to release is the new decorative vegetation blocks. The spring drop will come with a total of six new decorative vegetation blocks: leaf litter, wildflower, bush, firefly bush, cactus flower, and dry grass.

These blocks can be obtained from various Overworld biomes through different methods and can be used to decorate any structure or base in unique ways.

5) New lodestone recipe

Lodestone will soon use iron ingot instead of netherite ingot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A lodestone is a block that can be connected to a compass. Once connected, that compass will show the location of the lodestone block that is placed in the world. As of now, the lodestone block needs eight chiseled stone brick blocks and one netherite ingot. Since netherite ingot is an extremely rare item to craft, players usually do not find it worth wasting it on a lodestone.

Hence, Mojang decided to change lodestone's crafting recipe in the next game drop. Lodestone will now be crafted using an iron ingot instead of a netherite ingot, which makes the block a lot more accessible for players.

6) New villager locator maps

Cartographer villagers will soon sell village locator maps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the spring drop, Mojang decided to bring major changes to cartographer villager trade lists. They implemented their experimental villager trading rebalance and brought new village locator maps as an item in the cartographer's trade list. These village locator maps will help players find new villages in biomes other than the one in which the cartographer is located.

These new villager locator maps will be massively helpful to players who are keen on finding new villages.

