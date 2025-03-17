All blocks confirmed for Minecraft spring drop 2025

Mojang will soon be releasing Minecraft's new spring game drop, making this the first game drop that they release in 2025, bringing loads of ambient features that drastically enhance the Overworld. Mojang started releasing beta versions of the game drop in January, which contained lots of new blocks. Since the studio is now in the pre-release phase, no new feature will be added to the spring drop.

Ad

Hence, it is worth looking at all the new blocks that will be arriving with Minecraft's spring drop in 2025.

Every block coming to Minecraft's spring drop in 2025

Bush

Bush will be a simple vegetation block in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The bush is a new simple decorative block that will generate in the majority of grassland biomes, including plains, forests, birch forests, and hills. Any tool or hand can break it and players can receive it as an item. After that, it can be placed anywhere players like. These bushes will also sprout on neighboring grass blocks once they have been bonemealed.

Ad

Trending

They can serve a variety of decorative functions. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, they have a 30% probability of filling one composter level.

Cactus flower

Cactus Flower is a decorative block that is generated on top of cacti blocks in Deserts and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another decorative block that will be added to Minecraft is the cactus flower. Only in Deserts and Badlands will these grow on top of cacti. They can be acquired and utilized by players as decorations in addition to improving the general appearance and feel of these desolate biomes.

Ad

Cacti that are more than a block tall have a higher likelihood of producing new cactus flowers on them. They can also be used to extract pink dye and can be used in the composter.

Firefly bush

Firefly bush is a decorative block that will generate firefly particles at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Firefly bush is a beautiful block that will grow in swamp biomes or next to rivers. The presence of fireflies will be indicated by the lighting particles. When night falls, they will gradually begin to release particles of fireflies that resemble breathing lights.

Ad

Despite not including them as mobs, Mojang has finally included the much-desired firefly in the game with this block.

Leaf litter

Leaf litter will be scattered on the ground in forest biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the first ambient blocks that Mojang unveiled for the spring drop was leaf litter. These blocks will generate in abundance in biomes like wooded badlands, dark forests, and forests.

Ad

These are basically sheet-like blocks that can cover a portion of the grass block or the full block. Like candles, leaf litter can be manually broken and collected, then arranged in four phases on a block. When players walk over these blocks, a special leaf-crunching sound will be produced.

Another use for leaf litter is as furnace fuel. Half an item can be smelted using one unit of leaf litter. Hence, players can use stacks of them for smelting.

Ad

Short/tall dry grass

Short and tall dry grass blocks will generate in the Desert and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dry grass is another ambient block that will only be generated in Deserts and Badlands. It is essentially a new variety of ordinary grass. Though dry grass will be generated at two different heights, tall and short, both will only be one block tall.

Ad

They can only be set on blocks of sand, terracotta, and mud, and they can be broken and obtained using shears or silk-touch enchanted tools. They can also be spread out over a space by bonemealing them and can also be used in a composter.

Wildflower

Wildflower will be a great decorative block that generates in Birch Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another beautiful ornamental block that will be added to the game drop is wildflowers. These are sheet-like blocks that will be generated in biomes like Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Meadows. Wildflowers will also be arranged in four levels, similar to leaf litter. They can only be set on grass blocks and can be broken with any hand or tool.

Ad

These can be used to extract yellow dye and will be ideal for decorating the surfaces surrounding a base or structure.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!