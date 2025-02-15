Minecraft to add village locator maps in upcoming update

Mojang has added village locator maps for the upcoming Minecraft game drop. These new locator maps were showcased in the latest snapshot as well as the beta/preview versions and were added as part of a major restructure of the cartographer's trading list. This means that players will now be able to get maps that showcase where other villages are located in the world.

Here is everything to know about how Mojang will officially add village locator maps in Minecraft.

All major details about village locator maps in Minecraft's upcoming game drop

What is a village locator map?

Apprentice-level cartographers will soon offer village locator maps for eight emeralds and a compass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

For those who might not be aware, locator maps are special maps offered by cartographer villagers. These maps have a marked location of a structure, usually a rare one, allowing players to easily find them in the vast Minecraft world.

Previously, higher-level cartographers only offered Ocean Monument and Woodland Mansion locator maps. As Mojang added new structures, they also added locator maps for those areas to the cartographer's trade list.

In snapshot 25w07a and beta/preview 1.21.70.23, Mojang brought major changes to the cartographer's trading list. The first major change was the addition of seven new village locator maps. The other change was that they also added jungle temple and swamp hut maps.

To get the village locator maps, a cartographer villager needs to reach the apprentice level. Upon reaching the level, they will start offering players a village locator map as a trade. Every village locator map will cost eight emeralds and one compass.

Cartographers from different biomes will offer specific village locator maps

Different cartographers will offer village locator maps from specific biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When looking closely at the cartographer changes, it was clear that cartographers from different biomes will offer village locator maps from specific biomes. This means that a player has to visit multiple cartographers if they want village locator maps from all biomes.

Here is the entire list of cartographers and the village locator maps they can offer:

Desert village cartographer - Savanna village locator map, Plains village locator map.

Jungle village cartographer (manually bred) - Savanna village locator map, Desert, village locator map.

Plains village cartographer - Savanna village locator map, Taiga village locator map.

Savanna village cartographer - Desert village locator map, Plains village locator map.

Snow village cartographer - Plains village locator map, Taiga village locator map.

Swamp village cartographer (manually bred) - Snowy village locator map, Taiga village locator map.

Taiga village cartographer - Plains village locator map, Snowy village locator map.

Hence, players will have to find or breed the desired cartographer in a specific biome to get the village locator map that they want.

