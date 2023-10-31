7 best enchantments to get first in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of enchantments that players can apply to their armor parts, weapons, and tools. These are useful powerups that can help players in many ways. Armor enchantments protect players from various damages; weapon enchantments increase attack damage against several enemies; and tool enchantments improve mining and managing blocks by adding unique features to them.

Here are some of the best enchantments players could need in a new world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the best enchantments to get early in Minecraft

1) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment can increase durability of items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking enchantment is one of the most commonly used powerups. Whenever players use any tool, weapon, or armor part, its durability starts reducing. After a point, the item breaks and disappears.

This enchantment essentially increases the durability of any item, allowing it to run for longer periods. It is best used on diamond tools since they already have a lot of durability.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency enchantment increases the mining speed of a tool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players mine blocks, the tool takes a few split seconds to break a single block. Though iron and diamond pickaxes will seem quite quick, they are still slow compared to one that has an efficiency enchantment.

This particular powerup allows players to mine a lot quicker than usual. As the levels of the enchantment increase, the mining speed will also increase. This powerup is brilliant while mining for longer periods of time.

3) Fortune

Fortune enchantment allow players to get more items after mining a block (Image via Mojang)

When players are mining blocks, they usually get drops from either the block itself or an item inside the block. However, most of the time, the block will only drop one item. This changes with the fortune enchantment, as it increases the chance of dropping multiple items from a single block.

For example, players can get multiple diamonds from a single diamond ore. Hence, it is great for early games, as players can quickly get loads of resources in less time.

4) Protection

Protection enchantment simply increases the damage prevention power of armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Armor parts provide a particular level of protection against all kinds of attacks and damages.

However, if players want to increase the damage protection of these parts, they can simply apply the protection enchantment. It is a simple yet effective powerup that generally increases protection against all kinds of damages.

Though there are other variants of protection enchantment focusing on particular kinds of damage, the generic one is considered the best.

5) Sharpness

Sharpness can increase the overall attack damage of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Swords and axes are two of the most common melee weapons in the game. They have a certain amount of attack damage, but if players want to increase their power, they can simply use sharpness enchantment.

This powerup simply bumps up the attack damage of these weapons, making them more lethal. A level five sharpness enchantment on a diamond sword is more than enough for players starting in the game.

6) Sweeping Edge (Java Edition exclusive)

Sweeping Edge increases the attack damage of the swinging sword in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, melee combat is a little different for swords. If players attack with a sword in a rhythmic pattern, it starts swinging, which deals damage to several enemies as opposed to just one.

Sweeping Edge Enchantment is exclusive to this edition of the game, and it simply increases the attack damage of this particular swinging action.

7) Infinity

Infinity enchantment allow bows to shoot infinite arrows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to ranged weapons, bows are most commonly used. However, players only have a limited number of arrows and will frequently run out.

This is where the infinity enchantment comes into play, as it allows the bow to shoot infinite arrows as long as there is a single arrow in the player's inventory.