7 best light blocks in Minecraft in 2022

Lighting is very important in Minecraft. While most games have it as a feature that only affects a player’s visibility, this title uses it to regulate conditions related to hostile-mob spawning as well as crop growth. For players who might not know, lighting in this game comes in 16 levels, from zero all the way to fifteen.

Until a recent update, hostile mobs could spawn in areas with light levels of seven and above. However, in the current version of the game, they can only generate in areas with light level zero, making every illuminating block in the game much more significant. There are several blocks that emit light in Minecraft. This article will list the most useful ones.

7 most efficient light-emitting blocks in Minecraft

7) Torch

Torches are often considered to be the “default” lighting source in Minecraft, as they are extremely easy to make. All players need to do in order to craft this block is combine a single piece of coal with one stick.

Since both wood and coal are widely available throughout the Overworld, players can make a ton of torches to ensure that they don’t get stranded in a darkened structure. Torches have a light level of 14 and can be carried in stacks of 64, like many other items in the game.

6) End rod

End rods are one of the rarest light-based blocks in all of Minecraft. The primary reason for this is that they are only found in end cities. The only way to access these cities is to go through the game’s entire progression system. This means starting off by getting basic resources and ender pearls from the Overworld and blaze rods from the Nether dimension.

Subsequently, players need to combine blaze rods and ender pearls to make eyes of ender, find a stronghold and an end portal, fill in all the eyes, and then make it to the End dimension. However, what lies ahead is one of the most famous boss battles in all of gaming involving the Ender Dragon.

Once the player has beaten the dragon, only then can they have access to the outer islands to try and find an end city. End rods can be found all over this structure, so players won’t have a problem acquiring them.

5) Sea lantern/shroomlight

While these two blocks can be obtained from different places, both serve the same purpose of providing a ton of light to the player. Both blocks have a light level of 15.

Sea lanterns are found at underwater locations like ocean monuments and ruins, with their texture and emission going hand in hand with the underwater “theme.” They can only be picked up with a silk touch pickaxe and offer a pale, ghostly greenish-blue light that complements the blue-colored prismarine block it is often found next to.

Shroomlight, on the other hand, is only found in the Nether dimension, growing on both crimson and warped fungi. Unlike sea lanterns, this block is bright orange and allows redstone to pass through itself, making it a fitting component in a redstone contraption.

4) Glowstone

Glowstone is another block in Minecraft that is similar to shroomlight and sea lanterns. However, there is one quality that sets it apart from those other two. When glowstone is mined using a pickaxe that is not enchanted with silk touch, it doesn't drop as a block but as glowstone dust, which can be used in the form of a potion ingredient.

Just like some of the other illuminating blocks on this list, glowstone has a light level of 15, the highest one in the game. As a transparent block, it allows redstone signals to pass through it. This makes this entry effective in structures like logic gates and vertical redstone contraptions.

3) Fully charged respawn anchor

Most Minecraft players might know that respawning in the Nether is pretty much impossible due to the fact that beds — the default item that players use to set their spawn within the Overworld — explode inside the hellish dimension if placed.

However, respawn anchors allow players to return to life without the threat of getting blown up. These blocks can be used four times before they need to be recharged. Once a respawn anchor is fully charged, it operates at light level 15.

2) Conduit

Conduits are some of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. When placed underwater, they provide the conduit power status effect, which further offers a bunch of different buffs for any player in their radius. Conduits have a light level of 15 as well.

1) Beacon

Beacons in Minecraft are immensely powerful blocks that subject players to a ton of different status effects. They’re often regarded as among the hardest blocks to make since their recipe requires a nether star, a drop that is only acquired by defeating the vicious Wither boss mob.

Beacons need to be placed on a pyramid-like structure that can be constructed from the following resources: iron blocks, gold blocks, emerald blocks, diamond blocks, or netherite blocks. Players can combine each of these to make a single pyramid as well.

