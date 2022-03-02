7 best Minecraft 1.18.2 seeds that players definitely need to try out

On Monday, February 28, Mojang officially released the Minecraft 1.18.2 update for Java Edition, featuring various bug fixes and technical additions. Many players wait for bug fix updates before dedicating their time to a world.

As Caves & Cliffs Part 2 had several issues, developers had to release a couple of bug fix updates. Players can start a new world in version 1.18.2 and explore an optimized version of the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

Here are some fantastic seeds to play on in the latest 1.18.2 update.

Best Minecraft 1.18.2 world seeds

7) Clump of rare biomes (Seed: -561267487)

Spawn area (Image via u/HeckityHeckity on Reddit)

The second part of the Caves & Cliffs update changed the way biomes are generated in the Overworld. Many rare biomes are now not that hard to find, especially in this seed.

Players can use this seed to spawn near rare badlands and jungle biomes. There are also jungle temples in the nearby bamboo jungle forests.

6) 26 diamond ores (Seed: -3869519199092632635)

Diamond ores (Image via u/gvanduivenbode on Reddit)

Like biomes, the ore distribution was also drastically changed in the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update. This change was for the better as there are now enormous ore veins in the Overworld.

In this Java seed, players can find a total of 26 diamond ores at X: -281 Y: -30 Z: 2262.

5) Nothing but snow (Seed: 257136944)

Pretty snow biome (Image via u/Winterplatypus on Reddit)

The recent 1.18 update added majestic snow-capped mountains. Many players fail to appreciate the serene beauty of snow biomes in Minecraft. In this seed, players can find vast stretches of snow biomes going up to 1000 blocks of distance from spawn.

4) Exposed cave inside a cliff (Seed: -4705921112149668079)

Exposed cave (Image via u/XxBaconLuverxX on Reddit)

This seed features both sides of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update at the same place. In this seed, players can find a tall cliff facing the ocean at X: 561 Y: 71 Z: 398. Inside the cliff, there is a beautifully generated dripstone cave that has been exposed.

3) Village in valley (Seed: 7493601604536454665)

Village seed (Image via u/uMakeMaEarfquake on Reddit)

Minecrafters have always coveted village seeds. Indirectly, Caves & Cliffs Part 2 has also improved village looks as they can now generate near pretty mountain biomes. In this Java seed, a village has generated in the middle of a picturesque valley at the spawn point.

2) Cocktail of pretty biomes (Seed: -6701727964431291295)

Is it too much to want most of the beautiful Minecraft biomes in one place? Apparently not, as this Java seed features many popular biomes at X:80 Y:64 Z:-340. It is undoubtedly a great place to build a starter base.

1) Stony and jagged peaks (Seed: 1572468761)

Stony and jagged peaks typically generate in opposite temperature conditions. However, they can develop together if both warm and cold biomes are nearby. In this Minecraft seed, players can find this rare generation at X: -101 Z: -563.

