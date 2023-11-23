7 best Minecraft bathroom designs

Minecraft is an extremely popular game where players can create almost anything they like, but it can often be hard coming up with your own designs. One of the most crucial spaces in a house is the bathroom, where people frequently try to design a chic and tranquil environment. With the correct design decisions, even the smallest bathroom can have a big impact on a home.

This post will look at seven different bathroom designs, from sleek and contemporary to cozy and inviting for your Minecraft home.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft bathroom designs for your home

1) Pink modern bathroom

Consider pink for your bathroom in Minecraft! Pink modern bathrooms can be stylish and trendy at the same time. Use hues like coral, peach, or light pink to create a calming yet lively environment. This can be done using pink glazed terracota, wool, and concrete.

The colors truly stand out in a simple, minimalist design, and adding some quartz for the white accents to your accessories can give them an air of luxury. For a sleek, contemporary look, be sure to use this fantastic bathroom design when playing on a Minecraft survival server.

This build was created by the amazing YouTuber, MCram.

2) Simple modern bathroom

A simple modern bathroom is a great option if you like a clean, contemporary look. Adhere to a muted color scheme consisting of white, grey, and sometimes black, along with straightforward lines and a bit of ornamentation. The bathroom is decorated with many plants such as bamboo and potted plants, which gives it a nice vibe.

To create a seamless effect, use quartz and incorporate the statement pieces, a modern bath and a beautiful sink. This is a very clean build that can be incorporated into almost any house build and would look extremely good on a towny server.

The tutorial was made by the popular Minecraft YouTuber, BlueNerd.

3) Easy wooden bathroom

A wooden bathroom can be a warm and welcoming place, ideal for people who enjoy a natural or rustic aesthetic. To add texture to the walls or floor, use other wooden items such as trapdoors for certain things and buttons. This build also incorporates windows and lanterns to have nice lighting even in the bathroom.

The build also includes a beautiful looking banner that is made to look like a mirror right above the incredibly crafted wooden sink. The light color schemes from the wood create a calming atmosphere.

This bathroom build was constructed by YouTuber cheeseka.

4) 3-minute bathroom

A 3-minute restroom might be a true lifesaver for people who are constantly rushing. This makes everything simplified and easy to use. Although it has minimalist features, it still has an amazing aesthetic that will be sure to impress anyone who steps foot inside.

The builder picked muted hues like white, grey, and black, but you can add some color with a some leaves and other plants. The build itself is very unique. For the carpet, they used a dead horn coral fan, and also included a unique wall made of wooden trapdoors.

The Modernist is the YouTuber behind this incredible tutorial.

5) Normal modern bathroom

A typical modern bathroom is a fantastic option if you like a more traditional modern aesthetic. Adhere to geometric designs and clean lines in neutral hues like much of the other builds in white or grey. This bathroom includes a very nice bathtub that is sectioned off from the toilet with a wall of glass, which is a cool design.

To maintain a clean, polished aesthetic, use large tiles and contemporary fittings like a wall-hung mirror. To give the room some personality, add some plants or wall art if that interests you.

This is another amazing bathroom design built by YouTuber MCram.

6) Working bathroom

A functional bathroom needs to be eye-catching as well as useful. The area can be kept neat and orderly with not much else other than the necessities. The build includes a working bathtub that can fill up with the click of a button as well as an interactive toilet and sink!

If you're interested in making other working rooms in your house, be sure to check out this YouTuber MagmaMusen. He specializes in creating these amazing builds and also has done stuff as a working kitchen, movie theater and much more! Try out this amazing bathroom build to see if these working Minecraft designs interest you.

7) 5x5 bathroom

You don't have to feel crowded or disorganized in a tiny restroom. An elegant and functional 5x5 build can be achieved with the appropriate design decisions. To keep the area feeling airy, be sure to not build stuff too close to each other and copy the tutorial as best as possible.

This build includes everything you may need in a bathroom, such as a toilet, a shower, and a sink. The incredible design above was created by Minecraft YouTuber ErikOnHisPeriod.