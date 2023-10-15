7 best Minecraft doghouse builds

In the expansive universe of Minecraft, players are not restricted to creating large towns, imposing castles, or elaborately designed constructions. Their pets, who are devoted companions on their virtual journeys, can have nice houses too! Minecraft provides a wide range of alternatives for creating the ideal doghouse for our cherished four-legged pals, ranging from straightforward and practical layouts to cutting-edge architectural marvels.

The seven best Minecraft doghouse creations, each showing a distinct style and accommodating various requirements and tastes, will be discussed in this post.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft doghouses are cute builds

1) Simple Doghouse

Players seeking a fast and simple build will have a fuss-free, uncomplicated choice in the Simple Doghouse design. Built with simple materials like fences and wooden planks, this straightforward design gives your dog a cozy spot to relax without any ostentatious features.

Because of its simplicity, players can add their individual touches and unique customizations to the structure. To add some flair to the doghouse, think about using different types of blocks or adding banners. This build was constructed by the fantastic YouTuber Amsywoo.

2) Modern Doghouse

The Modern Doghouse is the pinnacle of sleek elegance for those looking for a more minimalist appearance. This chic addition to any Minecraft scene boasts a monochrome color palette and clean, simple lines. The doghouse was designed by the YouTuber WiederDude Tutorials and would look simply fantastic when built on a roleplay server.

This doghouse design, which is made of quartz, glass, and, optionally, iron blocks, is ideal for gamers who value contemporary design. To provide your dog with a calm space, incorporate a small garden area outside the house with plants along with a water feature.

3) Easy Doghouse

The Easy Doghouse design is the way to go if you're new to Minecraft or prefer a hassle-free building experience. Thanks to its straightforward construction and basic functionality, this design provides ease without compromising your pet's comfort.

This doghouse can be created quickly and easily, utilizing supplies like wooden planks and fences. The roof of this doghouse build is made out of brick to give it a nice, rustic look, one that could blend in if you wanted to build your survival house right next to it. Such potential applications make this build brilliant for a survival server. This excellent tutorial was made by the YouTuber Fresh Joy.

4) Large Doghouse

The Large Doghouse is an ideal option for players with multiple dogs or those who wish to indulge their canine pals with plenty of space. Dogs can easily spread out thanks to the vast sleeping area provided by this roomy design. Due to its size and nice look, this build would even allow players to live with their dogs.

Make use of components like wood and windows to build a strong and beautiful structure. To make this big doghouse feel even more opulent, add some plush bedding and possibly a dog door. This cute doghouse build was constructed by the YouTuber Yohey The Android.

5) Small Doghouse

The Small Doghouse design is ideal for gamers seeking a small yet adorable doghouse because it is really straightforward. Thanks to its compact size, it offers your pet a comfy place to rest and unwind. Simple materials like wood and fences are used to construct this design, which makes it beginner-friendly and needs little in the way of resources.

This doghouse build even has a small porch up front, which is nice for the dog, and uses a fence to keep the dog inside and safe against any monsters that may be roaming around at night in Minecraft. The doghouse was built by the fantastic YouTuber Stingray Productions.

6) Dog And Cat House

For players who have both dogs and cats in their Minecraft world, the Dog and Cat House is a shared area for their four-legged friends. Dogs and cats each have their own sleeping space thanks to this build's design, which makes sure they are all comfortable. This build was made by the YouTuber ADHDcraft.

This doghouse is made of sandstone and wood. Moreover, each house is made to look like a cat or dog head, which is an innovative way of making a doghouse. This also lends an artistic touch to the build, especially since the structure can be made to look exactly like your in-game pets.

7) Doghouse for Multiple Dogs

If your Minecraft environment is overrun with canines, a Doghouse for Multiple Dogs is the perfect way to house all of your furry companions. This build has ample space for multiple dogs if you would like to store them here, even featuring an outdoor area protected by iron bars.

Build this doghouse using materials like wood and brick to create an area for the dogs to go into if it starts raining or snowing. You can add storage sections for dog food along with other necessities to improve its functioning and make sure everything is neatly arranged. This design was made by the popular YouTuber A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT.