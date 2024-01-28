7 best Minecraft Mario themed builds

Minecraft has always been one of the most played games for artistic expression. Players have made amazing creations using its features, drawing inspiration from their favorite characters and games, thanks to its unlimited possibilities. One such figure that has captivated Minecraft gamers is Nintendo's mascot: Mario.

Many Minecraft masterpieces with a Mario theme have been developed over the years. We'll examine seven such buildings that perfectly capture the spirit of this well-liked game in more detail below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Mario-themed builds for Minecraft fans

1) Super Mario Room

The Super Mario Room is the first build on our list. The fantastic Mario-themed bedroom from the Super Mario Bros. games is recreated in this amazing build. From the room's super mushroom floor to the Mario head on the wall, there is an incredible amount of attention to detail.

Additionally, the build has interactive features such as parkour with blocks you can jump around on in this amazing room. This build would be great for a Minecraft parkour server. Any Minecraft world would benefit from the nostalgic and entertaining inclusion of this Super Mario Room designed by the YouTuber 만두민 ManDooMiN.

2) Mushroom Super Mario House

Next up is this house based on the iconic Super Mario Bros. mushroom, complete with a door and chimney. The interior is just as warm and inviting as any actual home, with all the furniture one could need.

Every Mario fan will enjoy this amazing and imaginative take on the classic gaming character in the Mushroom Super Mario House. This build was done by the YouTuber Jax and Wild! If you're looking for a beautiful Mario-themed house, this is a truly fantastic choice.

3) Mario's House "Paper Mario"

Mario's House is the next fantastic build design, modeled after the popular Paper Mario series, with a lovely style that pays homage to the vintage pixel imagery found in the games. This house has tons of special features that would make it ideal for a Minecraft SMP server.

Any world would benefit from this Mario House, with its whimsical charm and Paper Mario-inspired style. The tutorial video for this build is extremely easy to follow if you're interested in attempting to recreate this build from the popular YouTuber and builder TSMC - Minecraft.

4) Mario Statue

The Mario Statue is another noteworthy construction on this list. This statue, which stands an astounding 30+ blocks tall, wonderfully embodies Mario's attitude and personality. He is depicted wearing the traditional red and blue outfit, perfectly capturing his essence.

The statue is a remarkable addition to any environment because of its meticulous attention to detail and realistic appearance. This build was done by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. It's an extremely easy-to-follow tutorial that won't take long to build if you're using creative mode.

5) Luigi's Mansion

The next project is a stunning recreation of the famous mansion from the Luigi's Mansion series. Ghosts, cobwebs, and gloomy lighting are just a few of the creepy details that the mansion has, just like in the game.

In addition, the structure incorporates interactive features that make the place feel haunted. Any Minecraft player should try out this Luigi's Mansion build because of its flawless design and realistic gameplay components. It was designed by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

6) Mario Piranha Plant

Now, let's move on to the Mario Piranha Plant. The frightening plant adversary from Super Mario Bros. is recreated in astounding detail in this build. The Piranha Plant looks nice in this build, with its gaping mouth facing the sky and the incredible green pipe underneath it.

This is one of the most amazing Mario-themed builds owing to how realistic the plant looks and how well-built it is. The green tube underneath the plant can even be used as a home if you find it fit. This tutorial was created by the YouTuber ADHDcraft.

7) Super Mario Hidden Base

Not to be overlooked is the Super Mario Hidden Base. This construct adopts a novel strategy by transforming a Super Mario tube into a hidden base. The base is concealed underground, with a warp pipe serving as the entrance. Once within, the base has every amenity one could need for survival, such as sleeping and storage quarters, and tons of room to include extra little things.

A unique and useful addition to any landscape, the Super Mario Hidden Base has a cunning camouflage and a useful design. This underground hidden base was made by the YouTuber and Building Every Block, who did a truly incredible job showing off this design.