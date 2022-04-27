7 best Minecraft mods for adventure (2022)

Minecraft mods are files that players can upload to their client to change various aspects of the game. The potential for mods is endless, and they can add new mobs, new biomes, magical elements, and more.

Mods and mod packs are an excellent way for players to spice up their game and try something new without switching video games. There are thousands of mods out there, and each one does something different.

It can be hard to find the perfect mod, so in this article, we will be listing seven different mods that are great for adventurous players.

7 best Minecraft mods for adventure

7) Dungeon Crawl

Dungeon crawl (Image via CurseForge)

Dungeon Crawl is a simple mod that randomly generates dungeon structures all over your survival world. These dungeons can be both above and underground. The layout, loot, and size of each dungeon are completely random. This mod would be a great addition to any survival world.

Download Dungeon Crawl here.

6) Corail Tombstone

Corail Tombstone (Image via CurseForge)

Corail Tombstone is a death-themed mod that features special block models and textures. This mod allows you to configure the way that you die in Minecraft while also adding magic to the game called Knowledge of Death. There are also several different commands relating to death and dimensional teleportation.

Download Corail Tombstone here.

5) Mowzie's Mobs

Mowzie's Mobs is a fantastic mod that adds tons of different fictional creatures to Minecraft. Some of these mobs are hostile and powerful, so be careful! Try to defeat each boss and claim their magical powers for yourself.

Download Mowzie's Mobs here.

4) Apotheosis

Apotheosis enchanting table (Image via CurseForge)

The Apotheosis mod adds a bunch of new features to the game without taking away from the vanilla feel. This mod adds new potions, enchantments, mechanics, and more! There are also many different modules that overhaul different parts of the game.

Download Apotheosis here.

3) FTB Quests

FTB Quests (Image via CurseForge)

FTB Quests is a simple mod that implements quests for the player to complete. This mod goes along with the Feed The Beast mod pack, but it can also be used separately. This mod includes task screens, loot crates, rewards, and more.

Download FTB Quests here.

2) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Tamed dragons in Ice and Fire: Dragons (Image via CurseForge)

The Ice and Fire: Dragons mod does as the name suggests, adding dragons to Minecraft! The mod also adds a few different fantasy creatures, such as hydras and ghosts. Players can tame dragons, as well as defeat them.

Download Ice and Fire: Dragons here.

1) The Twilight Forest

Waterside Tower in the Twilight Forest mod (Image via CurseForge)

The Twilight Forest mod has been a popular mod in the community for quite some time now, and for good reason. This mod adds dungeons, boss battles, elaborate mechanics, and brand new items and loot to the game. This Minecraft mod is also constantly under development, so expect new updates in the future.

Download the Twilight Forest mod here.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

