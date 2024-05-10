7 best Minecraft statue designs in 2024

Players have always been able to let their imaginations run wild and create amazing things in Minecraft. The game offers countless possibilities, from expansive landscapes to detailed buildings. The craft of creating statues is among the most fascinating builds in the Minecraft universe. These can be a range of different shapes and sizes, all being incredible in their own way.

The seven greatest Minecraft statue designs for 2024 are shown below, demonstrating the extraordinary skill and commitment of gamers who have perfected the technique of shaping blocks into magnificent works of art.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft statue builds to include in your world

1) Enderman Statue

Ever since their introduction to the Minecraft universe, endermen have captivated players with their tall, slender stature and brilliant purple eyes. Building an Enderman statue may be a gratifying and difficult task. Expert builders use a mix of different blocks to provide strategic detail and capture the essence of these enigmatic creatures.

The Enderman statue serves as a reminder of the eerie beauty that can be discovered deep within the game's enigmatic and gloomy realm. This build was made by the popular YouTuber Goldrobin, and it would be truly an incredible statue on a Minecraft SMP Server.

2) Sniffer Statue

Sometimes it's the lesser-known critters that deserve praise, like the cute Sniffer. Builds have honored these endearing creatures by crafting Sniffer sculptures that encapsulate their unique character. The Sniffer was added to the game due to the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Community Vote.

Any environment is made more playful by the Sniffer sculptures, with their unique bodies, long faces, and colors. Using a variety of vibrant blocks, builders create whimsical patterns that reflect the fun these creatures bring to the game. This build was constructed by the YouTuber zu-wii-mama.

3) Giant Creeper Statue

The Giant Creeper Statue (Image via YouTube/Goldrobin)

This massive Creeper statue serves as a reminder to gamers who enjoy the rush of unexpected explosions within the game. With the help of green blocks, builders create a terrifying person that has the recognizable pixelated face of the well-known Creeper.

To convey the creepy charm of the monster, a large Creeper statue needs to be carefully planned and constructed, showcasing the evidence of the builder's talent as well as their passion for the game. This is another design made by the YouTuber Goldrobin.

4) Knight Statue

The Knight Statue (Image via YouTube/MegRae)

Throughout history, knights have stood for courage, chivalry, and honor. A builder's attention to detail is demonstrated when they can bring a knight to life in the game, even if you have to do so by copying another person's build. Knight statues give a hint of medieval charm to any Minecraft scene with their gleaming armor, raised swords, and unwavering expressions.

The elaborate armor was expertly constructed using a variety of building blocks, with close attention paid to each component, to produce a spectacular and lifelike statue of a knight standing guard over the realm. This build made by the YouTuber MegRae would look fantastic on a Minecraft fantasy server.

5) Pokemon Mega Rayquaza Statue

The Pokemon Mega Rayquaza Statue (Image via YouTube/Sleiny boi)

Together, Pokemon aficionados and builders may unleash the might of Mega Rayquaza. By combining green, black, and yellow building blocks, constructors create an incredible homage to this legendary Pokemon. This is truly legendary to see built because of the intense Pokemon-loving community created by the popular Pixelmon mod.

Fans of the Pokemon universe and Minecraft can't help but be in awe of a Mega Rayquaza statue because of its furious look, extended wings, and serpentine body. Sleiny boi is the YouTuber behind this fantastic Pokemon build design.

6) Angel Statue

The Angel Statue (Image via YouTube/TRBuilds)

Building an angel statue lets players experiment with themes of elegance and tranquility. Angel statues frequently have spread wings and a beautiful tranquil look. To create an air of ethereal beauty, the builder used a ton of vines to give the build a unique look.

These magnificent sculptures remind players of the beauty and serenity that can be found even in a pixelated world by infusing a sense of calmness into any scene. This build was constructed by the amazing YouTuber and builder TRBuilds.

7) Gnome Statue

Building gnome figurines in their Minecraft landscapes is a source of delight for gardeners and fantasy fans alike. With their pointed caps and sly faces, gnomes provide charm and whimsy to any setting. This is an easier build compared to many of the others on this list, so if you have less time but still want to build a statue, this is a great choice!

Gnome statues are focal points of enchantment in any garden, emanating a sense of youthful wonder as builders play with earthy tones and finely carved features. This statue was designed by the fantastic creator Andloop.