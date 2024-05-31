7 best Minecraft waterfall base builds

Are you trying to find a way to create some of the coolest builds in your Minecraft world? Including a gorgeous waterfall in or around your base is one incredibly popular design that is well-liked within the game. Possibilities range from contemporary underground structures to imposing mountain bases, you can truly choose from it all.

It can often be hard to come up with your own build designs, that's where these amazing tutorials come in handy. The seven best Minecraft waterfall base builds will be listed here in this article.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft waterfall base builds to include in your world

1) Giant Waterfall House

A giant waterfall house might be the way to go if you're searching for something a little more significant. This construction makes use of the breathtaking mechanics of Minecraft by including a soaring waterfall feature in the design. With its quartz walls, the house itself exudes a modern charm.

For individuals who like to stand out in their world, this design is ideal. This build offers an incredible view of everything around with a window viewing everything. The house design was created by the incredibly popular YouTuber Julious.

2) Unique Waterfall House

This unique waterfall house is sure to make an impression on anyone searching for a structure that sticks out. With a waterfall tumbling down the middle of the base and a gorgeous water feature extending throughout the structure, this project is unlike any other.

This base is ideal for individuals who want to make a distinctive and fashionable Minecraft structure because of its warm interior. The design was created by the YouTuber Grian and would look truly amazing on a Minecraft SMP (Survival Multiplayer) Server.

3) Modern Waterfall Underground Base

The modern waterfall underground base is ideal for those who prefer to keep their Minecraft creations sleek and modern. This base will dazzle with its elegant style, glass design, and subterranean waterfall element.

It is not only aesthetically pleasing but also useful because it makes subterranean resources easily accessible. This build is truly one that stands out compared to many others on this list being the only home underground. ToxicKailey is the YouTuber who constructed this base.

4) Cool Modern House

Cool Modern House (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Random Steve Guy)

The stylish contemporary house can be the best choice if you're looking for a more conventional but still stylish Minecraft build. With a glass and quartz exterior/interior, this waterfall base structure blends modern and classic design features.

A breathtaking cascade flows alongside the base. This layout offers a distinctive and lovely background for the ideal Minecraft house. The waterfall is placed beautifully to blend aesthetics. This was designed by the YouTuber Random Steve Guy.

5) Aesthetic Waterfall Modern House

Aesthetic Waterfall Modern House (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Random Steve Guy)

Searching for a visually appealing Minecraft home? The aesthetic waterfall modern home with a waterfall is ideal for you. This construction combines waterfalls in a fashionable yet useful way. It has a blend of wood and stone textures, in a small and homey format.

For those who wish to unwind after a tough day of gaming, this is the cozy base for you. This creation was made by the YouTuber Random Steve Guy. The build would be a nice one to make on an OG Minecraft server due to how easy it is to build.

6) Waterfall Base on Mountain

Waterfall Base on Mountain (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Julious)

Our penultimate pick is for those looking for a modern base to call home. This base is integrated into the mountainside and features an amazing waterfall, eye-catching architecture, and a distinctive layout that makes it simple to reach the surrounding landscape.

The build was made by the YouTuber Julious. It is incredibly simple to build, making it great for anyone new to the game. This is another build made primarily of quartz and glass.

7) Small Waterfall Base

Small Waterfall Base (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/ItsMarloe)

The small waterfall base is a great option for those seeking a more compact yet distinctive waterfall base build. This build is for individuals who prefer a minimalist look that is nevertheless striking. The base of the little waterfall is incorporated into the design and is carved out of the rock face.

This base offers a tranquil haven right in the middle of your world. The build can be built into a mountain or truly anywhere you want. It is great for those who don't want to spend much time creating something insane and just want something nice and simple. ItsMarloe was the creator of this amazing structure.

