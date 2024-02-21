7 best Nether texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft's Nether biome has seen a lot of changes over the years. Initially a completely optional biome with a much more chaotic-looking netherrack texture, its first major overhaul was an update to the dimensions textures before a second patch introduced several new biomes, mobs, and structures, such as the loot-bearing Minecraft bastions scattered across the lava oceans.

However, the harsh color palette and a considerably smaller selection of blocks can cause the Nether to become very strenuous on the eyes, especially after a few hours.

Detailed below are the seven best resource packs that help keep the Nether nice and fresh in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best Minecraft Nether resource packs

1) Brighter Nylium

An example of the Brighter Nylium resource pack (Image via Mojang)

The Brighter Nylium Minecraft resource pack does just what its name implies: it brightens the shades used for crimson and warped nylium within these strange Nether mushroom forests. Both biomes end up looking much richer and more saturated as a result.

What makes Brighter Nylium one of the best resource packs for updating the look of the Nether is just how much it blends into the base game. It is as vanilla-friendly as it can get.

2) Glowing Nether Biomes

A glowing warped biome (Image via Mojang)

The Glowing Nether Biomes resource pack is another vanilla-friendly pack that aims to enhance existing textures rather than change them. It accomplishes this goal by adding glowing bits to the verdant overgrowth found within crimson and warped grass and vines.

This change may seem minor, but it is incredibly effective at enhancing the Nether's otherworldly atmosphere. It makes players feel like they are in a new and unfamiliar land, a feeling only enhanced by systems, such as Minecraft piglin bartering.

This enhanced atmosphere makes Glowing Nether Biomes one of the best Nether resource packs around.

3) Purple Nether

An expanse of purple netherrack (Image via Mojang)

The goal of the Purple Nether resource pack is simple: recolor the Nether so that the dimension fits with the portal's purple color scheme better. The regular dark reds of netherrack are replaced by royal purples.

While this new color pairs well with glowstone and gold, it creates a harsh contrast next to the dimension's plentiful lava pools. However, this almost painful color combination works to the resource pack's advantage, making the Nether seem even harder to navigate and hellish.

For all of these reasons, Purple Nether is one of the best Nether resource packs that a player could use.

4) Jappa's Original Nether Textures

Very early versions of the new Nether textures (Image via Mojang)

The goal of Jappa's Original Nether Textures is to return Minecraft's Nether textures to an older, more classic look. However, this resource pack does this in a different way than most that aim to do it. Rather than returning the dimension to its original textures, it uses early experimental Nether textures.

This causes the pack to both feel fresh and familiar — new and old. These textures are close enough to the original to spark a feeling of nostalgia but updated and modernized enough to match the game's modern aesthetics.

5) Reverse World

The "Overworld" using the Reversed World resource pack (Image via Mojang)

Reverse World is one of the Nether's best resource packs due to how original an idea it is. It takes the Nether and Overworld's textures and inverts them. This results in regular forests resembling the crimson and warped biomes. Meanwhile, the crimson and warped appear to be regular surface trees.

This causes the Nether to feel more familiar and welcoming than the Overworld, which can be an interesting feeling.

Players could combine Reverse World with a Nether-only Minecraft challenge run, and the resource pack might just be enough to deceive them into believing they are on the surface.

6) Chilled Nether Reborn

The Chilled Nether (Image via Mojang)

The Chilled Nether Reborn resource pack flips the vibe of the Nether on its head. Rather than consisting of harsh reds and bright yellows, the dimension is now a spread of colors ranging from peaceful greens to calming teals. This makes the dimension a place that players want to explore instead of feeling like a challenge they need to overcome.

While this change in atmosphere might not be to every player's taste, the ones that prefer the Chilled Nether are sure to agree that this resource pack is one of Minecraft's best.

7) Heavenly Nether + Aether Portals

A portion of the Heavenly Nether (Image via Mojang)

Heavenly Nether is by far the best Nether resource pack available for Minecraft 1.20. It aims to completely overhaul the design of the dimension, replacing the normally hellish features with those much more akin to depictions of an eternal paradise. Harsh reds and blues are replaced with soft purples and creams, for example.

Heavenly Nether almost makes the Nether feel more like the still-updated Minecraft Aether mod, making the Aether Portals resource pack its perfect companion.