7 best overhaul mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

While Minecraft is a great game on its own, players sometimes need a little bit of variation in their gameplay. This is where overhaul mods come into the picture, providing a ton of new content while staying within the game's constraints.

While not every overhaul mod has been updated for Minecraft 1.19, many of them have. These mods are certainly worth looking into for players who want a new experience in the world's most beloved sandbox game.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the best overhaul mods to enjoy after The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Medieval MC, Wild World and 5 other awesome overhaul mods to enjoy in Minecraft 1.19

1) Abyss Hunter

Various features in Abyss Hunter (Image via qi_long_zi/CurseForge)

Abyss Hunter is an excellent overhaul mod for Minecraft players who love a challenging RPG adventure. This rogue-like overhaul pits players against awakened and powerful bosses in a world that is almost unrecognizable by Minecraft's standards.

The pack includes hundreds of new biomes, hours of new player professions, new processing and automation technology, and a plethora of new bosses to battle and overcome.

It's a huge overhaul, to say the least, and should be a great time for players who want to complete tough combat challenges.

2) Wild World

This overhaul mod bases itself largely on Minecraft's 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

While the version 1.19 update brought along plenty of content, some players had a different vision for it. One such vision is realized in the Wild World overhaul mod by msandro.

This pack combines well-known mods such as the Origins mod while also implementing technological mods, expanded storage, new biomes, structures, mobs and building blocks. The mobs include those that didn't win the previous community mob votes.

This overhaul pack is great for players who want a little extra content from The Wild Update.

3) New Game Modpack

An elephant from Alex's Mobs, which can be found in this pack (Image via lupiin_yt/CurseForge)

If players want something a little closer to the game's vanilla feel, then the New Game Modpack may be a better fit than most overhaul packs.

The modpack comes in different versions, which should help meet a given player's hardware constraints. The mods included follow the traditional gameplay of Minecraft but add things such as new biomes and mobs to give some variance to the game experience.

The New Game Modpack isn't as comprehensive as other overhaul modpacks, but it adds plenty of flavor to the game without removing its identity.

4) BlockFront

Blockfront blends action shooter gameplay within Minecraft's game engine (Image via BoehMod/CurseForge)

Lovers of shooter franchises like Call of Duty and Day of Defeat should get a kick out of this particular modpack.

BlockFront turns Minecraft into a battlefield full of weapons, artillery and team-based tactics. Players battle in a World War II-styled battleground, complete with weapons and iconic locations such as the shores of Normandy.

Gamers can fight opposing players as a member of the Axis or Allies, command their squadmates to overtake key objectives and even call in support in the form of airstrikes.

BlockFront remains one of the most intense overhauls as of version 1.19, and it's a great pack to enjoy with friends.

5) Valhelsia: Volatile

A swamp biome in Valhelsia: Volatile (Image via ValhelsiaTeam/CurseForge)

Valhelsia is well-known as one of the more reputable overhaul pack designers. They have packs for improved generated structures, vanilla gameplay and more.

Valhelsia: Volatile is an overhaul modpack that seeks to emulate the game's experimental snapshots. In this light, Volatile is always being tweaked and updated to find the right mix of mods that make for a unique experience while still keeping the core gameplay loop intact.

It features a huge assortment of custom features, scripts and plugins to provide players with an in-game experience they likely have never seen before. It is worth a download, even if the changes can make the game a little tricky to keep up with.

6) Medieval MC

Medieval MC is exactly what players might expect from its title (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

The medieval aesthetic and Minecraft go hand in hand, and Medieval MC is one of the finest examples of this combination.

A modpack for Fabric and version 1.19, Medieval MC reinvents the game as a medieval adventure predicated on exploration and roleplaying within the remade world.

Players can improve their stats and explore a finely-crafted medieval world while taking on dungeon challenges and improving their personal professions. There's even a temperature and thirst mechanic for survival enthusiasts to ensure that immersion is as complete as possible.

7) Better MC

Better MC is one of the most comprehensive overhauls in the community (Image via SHXRKIE/CurseForge)

Better MC, as the developers put it, is "the way Minecraft was meant to be played." It can be tough to argue with this statement, as the modpack overhauls nearly every aspect of the vanilla game.

Whether the players are exploring the Overworld, the Nether or the End, they're in for a truly impressive experience. Nearly every biome has been overhauled. New mobs and bosses roam the world, and players can revel in plenty of new gameplay challenges and mechanics.

The pack also comes with a ton of quality-of-life features, letting players relax and focus on gameplay as they come to grips with all the new content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far