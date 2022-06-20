10 best medieval house designs to build in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Medieval building in Minecraft has a history almost as old as the game itself, and every new update brings along new builds by the community inspired by the Middle Ages.

As Minecraft 1.19 has arrived, the community has returned to provide a bevy of medieval homes. These designs vary between simple and relatively complex and utilize multiple block types to bring out their peak aesthetic. Players can recreate these designs entirely or use them as inspiration for their own unique builds.

Below, Minecraft players can find some great medieval house designs to utilize after The Wild Update.

Excellent medieval builds to utilize after Minecraft's 1.19 update

10) Medieval Manor House

A medieval Minecraft home that is both compact and elaborate (Image via BigtonyMC/YouTube)

This Minecraft house is one part castle and one part medieval manor. The stone brick work is most prominent in the central tower structure while also featuring deepslate bricks for the roof. The rest of the build utilizes spruce wood and standard oak, and the interior has plenty of room for players' survival needs and decorations.

Hitches outside also allow players to keep their trusted steed tied off and nearby to reliably travel about their world at their leisure.

9) Mountainside Castle Home

Using mountains as a natural addition is a great aesthetic choice (Image via BigTonyMC/YouTube)

Mountains have become much more present in Minecraft after the massive Caves & Cliffs update. Due to this, mountain-themed builds have risen in prevalence in recent months.

This castle build by BigTonyMC uses a bevy of stone and deepslate bricks to create a cozy castle lodged into a mountain. The home itself is considerably spacious, and its connectedness to a mountain allows for an exceptional amount of expansion for players who don't mind doing a little digging.

Considering players will require plenty of stone to create this build anyway, hollowing out the side of a mountain will be a means to an end.

8) Blacksmith House

This medieval home utilizes simple materials (Image via Mojang)

Blacksmiths have existed in Minecraft for years, but this home is certainly an upgrade over the standard smithing villager. Comprised mostly of stone blocks and spruce/oak wood, this home design shouldn't take long to build, thanks to its easy-to-access materials.

A forge rests at the floor level, allowing players to enter and craft as much as they need. Meanwhile, the interior provides sleeping quarters and storage to accommodate survival players as required. The arched aesthetic of the exterior is also excellent for the medieval appeal, and the smokestack for the forge is a very nice touch.

7) Half-Timbered House

This home fits great in wooded biomes (Image via Cubey/YouTube)

Wooden logs go incredibly well when paired with stone bricks in Minecraft; this build is a perfect example of that. The stonework in this design creates the foundation and front porch, while the roofing comprises a combination of logs and wooden planks. It not only ensures the house is sturdy, but it creates a cozy atmosphere on the inside as well.

This nice lodge design should make a great fit within wooded biomes such as forests or even swamps. Players who wish to make full use of the 1.19 update can even drop this home into a mangrove swamp.

6) Medieval Church

This church's size allows it to double as a home (Image via u/jdawgrockz/Reddit)

Few medieval villages throughout history lacked a church, and this Minecraft build by jdawgrockz on Reddit capitalizes on that.

The huge central bell tower is complemented by a beautiful multi-wood arched roof. Though it may seem somewhat daunting to build, the structure is primarily comprised of detailed and accurate slab placement. The interior is also roomy enough to allow players to not only place church pews and confessional booths but also sleeping and crafting quarters for its creator if need be.

5) Medieval Farmhouse

Farm your crops in peace with this home build (Image via BuildTherapy/YouTube)

Farming is a vital component of Minecraft survival for the most part. This design by BuldTherapy keeps this in mind while still delivering a wonderful medieval home.

This build is rustic and functional with a brick roof, wooden paneling, and even a few vines for detail. It may not be particularly spacious, but it accommodates a large partition for farming. Complete with hay bales and carved pumpkin scarecrows, players can farm wheat, carrots, beetroot, and potatoes to their heart's content while maintaining medieval visuals.

4) Multi-Towered Medieval House

This design adds some variety with a multi-towered design (Image via u/nrgmix/Reddit)

While some Minecraft builds build outwards horizontally, this design by nrgmix on Reddit builds upwards. The build keeps a small entrance but two large towers reaching into the skies. There's even a small hallway bridging the two towers together for convenient access. The block variety is exceptional, and the detailing on the exterior likely took just as much work as the interior, if not more.

Toss in a few shaders, and this build can look absolutely remarkable in the right light. This won't be a simple build to recreate or emulate, but the results are certainly worth the time invested.

3) Medieval Inn

This medieval inn should house more than a few players (Image via Dukeonred1/YouTube)

Inns are another fixture in historical medieval architecture, and some still even exist to this day. This build by Dukeonred1 is one of the most elaborate inns the Minecraft community has likely seen. The texture pack used in this build also fits perfectly with the rustic look of the Middle Ages.

Once recreated, there's no doubt that players can come together and spend some time by the fire in this huge inn, which can clearly facilitate sleeping quarters for several players as they carry on their Minecraft journeys together.

2) Dracula's Castle

This medieval home is perfect for horror-loving players (Image via Trixyblox/YouTube)

Built largely from dark oak wood, cobblestone, and stone bricks, this build by YouTuber Trixyblox still captures pure macabre horror. This towering build, complete with a bridge overlooking a teetering cliff, presents itself as isolated and eerie.

Count Dracula is one of the premier characters in horror fiction, and this recreation of his dreaded castle would make any Minecraft player think twice about exploring it. Who knows what shadowy secrets this castle may hold? Only the builder, and at the end of the day, that amount of dark detail is up to them.

1) Floating Castle

This build will take time but is purely unique compared to many medieval builds (Image via Twin Saw/YouTube)

Medieval architecture and fantasy go hand-in-hand, which also applies to Minecraft. YouTuber creator Twin Saw used this genre hybrid to create a very appealing castle floating above a lake.

Each independent island of this floating build houses its own tower, with one central island keeping the central home unit. It can take a considerable amount of time to finish this floating design, but once it is finished, players can be proud of the result of their efforts. This creation makes for an excellent hideaway for a powerful baron or isolated wizard in a fantasy setting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far