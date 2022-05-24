10 best medieval starter houses in Minecraft

Medieval architecture is a Minecraft staple, with players creating skyscraping castles and intricate villages.

Before Minecraft players start creating large castles and other medieval structures, they'll likely want to make a starter home. This is especially true in Survival Mode since players will be at the mercy of hostile mobs without shelter. Fortunately, the Minecraft community has created countless starter homes fitting the aesthetic of the Middle Ages.

Players can recreate these designs on their own or at least infuse some of their design philosophies into a unique build. Regardless of how players decide to design their medieval home, there are more than a few builds worth looking into.

Amazing Minecraft medieval starter homes

10) MoarCrow's Starter House

This house design should be fairly simple to build (Image via u/MoarCrow/Reddit)

This medieval house is a great starter choice and is an easy and cheap build that still looks quite lovely. Comprised almost entirely of wooden planks, players should have no issues sourcing materials for this house's design.

Adding greenery outside like leaf blocks, flowers, and a few pumpkins rounds out the aesthetic. Including a staggered multi-block walkway also provides a rustic feel to the entire build without taking much time to construct.

9) AndyisYoda's Starter Home

This house design comes courtesy of a well-known Minecraft builder (Image via @AndyisYoda/Twitter)

Created courtesy of community builder AndyisYoda, this design uses plenty of stone and stone bricks to form a mini-castle feel.

Minecraft players can craft as much as they need to in the outer courtyard before heading inside for some relaxation. Vines creeping down the walls and lanterns lighting its entrances convey a rustic (but not decrepit) atmosphere. Add in some leaf blocks and potted flowers, and this house build becomes a great combo of form and function.

8) TwinSaw's Earthy Starter House

This build is both compact and very homely (Image via u/TwinSaw/Reddit)

This build by Minecraft Redditor TwinSaw combines alternate wood types and traditional stone. Though it's quite compact for a starter house, it features intricate detail, including the signs of being (slightly) surrounded by wild plant life. A small segment in the back of the home also provides a farm for Minecraft players' survival needs, making this starter house a slightly longer build but one that can impress and inspire.

7) Sinorixxx's Tudor House

This particular design is inspired by the real-world English monarchy (Image via u/Sinorixxx/Reddit)

Derived from the design philosophies of the Tudor period of English nobility, this home features a multi-floor construction. The high-arcing roof makes plenty of space inside for both a living space and a crafting and storage area.

Fencing on the front face of the design gives the house a very unique style, and its compact form ensures players that they won't have to use too much room to build it. It's even large enough to invite a few friends in when needed.

6) Mythical Sausage's Medieval Winter House

Mythical Sausage brings a build perfect for snowy biomes (Image via @MythicalSausage/Twitter)

Minecraft YouTuber Mythical Sausage has created several impressive and functional builds. Players can now create the ideal winter starter home using this design.

Made primarily from wood blocks and cobblestone, this home should be a relatively quick build. Iron chains and lanterns may take a little longer to source, but fortunately, iron is plentiful in most Minecraft worlds. Snowy biomes can often be less than hospitable, but this medieval house creates a very welcoming atmosphere.

5) Robgl322's Starter House and Tower

It never hurts to add a tower to a home for defense (Image via u/Robgl322/Reddit)

It's all well and good to have a starter home, but keeping it defended can be difficult without help. Fortunately, Minecraft Redditor Robgl has addressed this by adding a tower nearby, complete with openings for firing projectiles.

If things get too hot close to the house, players can scamper to the tower and gain high ground. Granted, this design will take significantly more time and resources to build, but creating the tower first allows for players to have safe shelter while they finish the house's design.

4) Gorillo's Miniature Starter Castle

A small castle still serves the purpose of a starter house (Image via Gorillo/YouTube)

If Minecraft players have more stone blocks than wood blocks available, this design may suit them nicely. This build incorporates the small scale of a starter house with the aesthetic of a castle. It is comprised primarily of stone blocks like stone bricks and cobblestone while also using wood planks for trimming and roofing.

A nice wool block flag also adorns the house, ensuring players can see it from somewhat farther away, thanks to the flag's elevation.

3) JessyRatFink's Medieval Farmhouse

This build incorporates an animal pen for quick mob access (Image via JessyRatFink/Instructables)

Minecraft has plenty of animal mobs worth keeping nearby, and this design keeps that in mind. With high medieval-style wooden roofing (complete with a lovely balcony), this home will ensure players have room for all their crafting and storage purposes.

Once players have settled in, they can head out into the nearby stable and pasture to shear sheep, milk cows, or collect eggs. It all comes down to which animal mob players would like to keep on the premises.

2) JavelinJammer's Medieval Starter House

This home build does well with its block variations for visual effect (Image via JavelinJammer/Minecraft Forum)

Using wood and stone blocks is fairly standard for Minecraft homes, including medieval homes. However, this build integrates cobbled deepslate for its roof, making it more durable and providing a nice dark contrast to the house's other blocks. A brick chimney also adds some delightful color variation, and having a smoke chimney in any home gives it an air of being homely and lived-in.

This design can make for a great forest home, blending in nicely with darker wood forests such as spruce and dark oak.

1) Cyphic's Raised Medieval House

This house's lifted design allows for an additional room below the ground floor (Image via Cyphic/Imgur)

Sometimes a Minecraft player's house could use more storage room. Instead of expanding the interior and exterior, it's also prudent to raise the house itself above the ground level. Doing so creates a nice compartmentalized area where players can store extra chests and crafting blocks when needed.

Once the job is done, players can return to the interior, which is lovingly decorated using many materials. The exterior is also pleasing, featuring elongated overhangs popular in European architecture of the period. Adding lanterns on these overhands gives the house a warming glow during difficult nights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu