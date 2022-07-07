Warden vs Boss mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update: Who will win?

Minecraft 1.19 added a decent number of new features such as frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, frog lights, mangrove swamps, mangrove wood, mud, ancient cities, and the Warden. The Warden is Minecraft’s newest boss and is supposed to act as a force of nature that needs to be avoided.

But this begs the question: if the player is supposed to avoid the Warden, what about the other bosses? Is the Warden as big of a threat to them as it is to the player?

Can the Warden best Minecraft’s other bosses?

Warden vs Java’s Wither

Thanks to a video by JayDeeMC, players have discovered just how powerful the Warden is compared with Java’s Wither. This weaker version of the boss can be easily bested in a one-on-one fight.

However, what might come as a surprise to some is that the Warden is not only able to beat the Wither but is also able to strike down two of the undead bosses at the same time. It focuses on one before shifting to the other; however, this feat is still immensely impressive, as the other bosses seem to struggle while doing so.

Warden vs Bedrock’s Wither

In a similar test to the one performed by JayDeeMC, ibxtoycat showcased that the Bedrock’s much beefier Wither doesn't stand a chance against the might of the Warden, at least in an empty bedrock box that is small enough to keep the Wither within range of the Warden.

However, ibxtoycat also showed that in a much more realistic, cave-like environment, which closely resembles the landscape of the likely meeting place for the two bosses, the Wither’s enhanced mobility allows it to fly up and out of range of the Warden’s strikes. When relying on just its sonic boom for damage, the Warden is much less scary owing to the delay between blasts.

Moreover, the Wither can attack very quickly, meaning that it can chip away at the Warden’s immense health from a safe distance, effectively guaranteeing it a victory.

In conclusion, the Wither can beat the Warden, but it depends entirely on where they fight.

Warden vs the Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon flying towards the camera (Image via Minecraft)

While the Wither fight exemplifies that mobility is the best defense against the Warden, there is one defense that works even better, which is being immune to damage, such as the Ender Dragon.

Well, it’s not entirely immune to damage, players can kill the dragon using beds, but it is immune to all damage that is not from an explosive or directly caused by the player. This means that it is impossible for the Warden to best the Dragon in a fight, as the Dragon is literally unkillable for it.

Furthermore, players have reported that even using mods to make the Dragon damageable bears similar results. The Dragon still wins the fight owing to its mobility and immense knockback effects.

