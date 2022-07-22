7 best potions for endgame in Minecraft 1.19 update

Potions are an excellent way for Minecraft players to boost their capabilities in both combat and exploration. The right bonus from a potion can tip the scales in a player's favor no matter where they might find themselves.

As Minecraft players approach the endgame of Survival Mode, it's wise to collect more than a few potions to help themselves. This can come in the form of healing, harming enemies, or boosting a player's ability to move or use special abilities.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the best potions to utilize when approaching the final moments of Survival Mode and all that it entails.

Minecraft: Ideal potions for Survival Mode Endgame

7) Potions of Night Vision

Potions of Night Vision allow players to see in the dark for a set amount of time (Image via Mojang)

Some of the most dangerous areas in Minecraft have very little light or none at all. This includes areas like the Nether and the deep dark, though the End has slightly more light. If players use a Potion of Night Vision, they'll be able to see even the darkest areas in the game as if they were perfectly lit.

Furthermore, it's also possible to use these potions to see through the water's surface and down into its depths. This makes the potion a great aid in finding underwater ruins, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments as well.

6) Potions of Strength

Potions of Strength enhance melee damage (Image via Mojang)

When taking on Minecraft's most powerful mobs, having a little extra strength in your melee strikes can make a difference. This is precisely why potions of strength are so helpful. These potions increase a player's damage with a melee weapon like a sword or axe.

At its maximum, the Potion of Strength allows players in Minecraft: Java Edition to receive an extra six damage to each melee strike. In the meantime, Bedrock Edition players receive a 260% bonus to whatever their base melee damage currently is.

5) Potions of Harming

Potions of Harming deal instant damage to targets (Image via Mojang)

Dealing damage in Minecraft comes in many forms, from melees and ranged weapons to traps and more. One of these sources of damage is the Potions of Harming, which deals instant damage to targets.

At the maximum level, Potions of Harming deal 12 damage per bottle that makes contact. However, Minecraft players should pick their targets carefully. This is due to Potions of Harming actually healing undead mobs such as skeletons, zombies, zombie pigmen, zoglins, and the Warden, among others.

4) Potions of Decay

Tipped arrows of decay can be created from Potions of Decay (Image via Mojang)

The Wither status effect is incredibly powerful, dealing high damage in a short amount of time. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can brew Potions of Decay to use on enemies. These potions are more challenging to create compared to their counterparts, but they're highly effective at killing targets.

However, much like Potions of Harming, players will need to pick their targets wisely. This is due to the Wither status effect not harming enemies such as wither skeletons or the Wither boss itself.

3) Potions of Invisibility

Potions of Invisibility are ideal for players to escape bad situations (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, players end up in a dangerous situation. This is why it's wise to have an invisibility potion on-hand. Drinking one of these potions will provide players with temporary invisibility, leaving most mobs incapable of detecting them.

Despite this, players will want to make sure they put some distance between themselves and their enemies first. This is due to enemy mobs still being able to detect players in close proximity, even if a player is invisible from the benefits of the potion. They still create vibrations and sounds as well, so players should keep this in mind when exploring the deep dark biome.

2) Potions of Regeneration

Potions of Regeneration provide health over time (Image via Mojang)

Survival is paramount in Minecraft's endgame, as dying and losing your items can set you back significantly. This is why having as many Potions of Regeneration and healing is vital. Potions of Regeneration aren't quite as effective as health potions, but they still do a great job at healing the player.

Potions of Regeneration restore a player's health to a set amount over time, which can also allow players to take a small amount of damage while almost immediately getting it back. However, Potions of Regeneration should be preserved for dangerous situations where players need to get themselves healed up and ready for another battle.

1) Potions of Healing

Multiple Potions of Healing in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players can help, the Potions of Healing are an improved option over the Potions of Regeneration. These potions provide instant health to the player instead of causing health recovery over time. A few health potions can return a player back to maximum health in very short order. This makes these potions a perfect option for when battles aren't going a player's way.

Simply find a relatively safe location and begin drinking a health potion or two, and players will be perfectly ready to return to the frontlines no matter where they might find themselves.

