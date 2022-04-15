Top 5 strongest mobs in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is a huge sandbox game filled with all kinds of mobs. From peaceful farm animals to lethal creatures, the game currently has 73 mobs, with four more set to arrive in the upcoming update. Players can interact with some mobs and get useful items from them, whereas others are extremely hostile and need to be killed.

As players enter Minecraft, they encounter a plethora of hostile mobs, who become the biggest obstacle in their survival. Normal zombies, skeletons, creepers, and spiders roam the overworld at night and attack in various ways.

As players progress further, they will encounter deadlier hostile mobs and beasts. Here are five of the strongest mobs in Minecraft in 2022:

5 strongest mobs in Minecraft (2022)

5) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Elder Guardians are terrifying mobs who live underwater in secret ocean monuments. They are called 'Elder' because they are more dangerous variants of normal guardians. There are usually three of them on an ocean monument.

Players need to go inside the monument and fight them. They shoot lethal lasers and have spikes that can harm players, while having a mining fatigue effect that slows down the player’s mining speed drastically. In easy mode, they deal up to three and a half hearts of damage and have 40 hearts of health.

4) Ravagers

Ravager (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers are lesser known mobs who spawn in the later waves of village raids. These gigantic beasts can be ridden by a normal Illager. They run quite fast and can do about four and a half hearts of damage in easy mode. Ravagers have 50 hearts, thus it can take a while to defeat them.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Although Ender Dragon is the game's final boss mob, it is not the strongest in the game. Despite this, dragons can be quite dangerous for novice players, as killing the beast is time-consuming and tricky.

Players need to shoot arrows to destroy end crystals, dodge dragon fireballs, and plan attacks when the dragon perches. It has nearly 100 hearts, making it almost invincible.

2) Wither

Wither (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Wither is currently the strongest mob in Minecraft, even though it will soon be overthrown by the Warden. This deadly three-headed beast needs to be summoned by the players, following which the deadly beast flies and destroys all mobs except undead ones.

Wither shoots two types of explosive skulls, which can do three and a half hearts of damage. The effect it applies is much more dangerous than normal attacks. It can even shield itself for some time to protect against any attack from the player.

1) Warden (coming soon in 2022)

The Warden (Image via Minecraft)

Even if this mob has not been released in the official game, it is considered to be the strongest mob Mojang has ever added. The Warden is a blind mob who can be summoned with the help of a new sculk shrieker block generated in the Deep Dark Biome.

Once summoned, the Warden will sniff and hear the players, hunting them down. Players are advised to avoid the mob as it can do eight hearts of damage in easy mode. Even the netherite armor won't be able to save players. Further, the newly added ranged attack makes the beast almost undefeatable and extremely dangerous.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

