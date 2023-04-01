7 best sci-fi mods for Minecraft in 2023

Minecraft is such an old and customizable sandbox title that it has loads of mods the community has created for it. Players can change almost anything they want in this title by simply installing various modifications from the internet. Some are simple and only alter a few things, while others add brand-new features and game mechanics.

Among such offerings, sci-fi mods are extremely popular in the community. These are extensions that add futuristic features like rockets, machines, and more. If players want to experience this title through a technologically advanced in-game world and tinker with new fictitious scientific concepts, they can check out these mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other sci-fi mods worth checking out.

RFTools Power, Eden Ring, Applied Energistics, and 4 other great sci-fi mods for Minecraft

1) Eden Ring

Eden Ring is a fascinating mod that adds a futuristic dimension to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If players want to go on a brand new sci-fi adventure in this game, they can check out Eden Ring. Though it sounds similar to Elden Ring, a popular triple-A title, it is anything but. This mod adds a dimension with 12 new biomes, four fresh wood types, and a never-seen-before mob. Apart from that, the dimension will have a different gravitational pull compared to other such realms and will also feature a unique sky and weather.

2) RFTools Power

RFTools Power is an add-on for the main RFTools mod, allowing Minecrafters to use power storages (Image via CurseForge)

Players who are interested in creating various kinds of futuristic machines can use mods like RFTools. This particular Power offering is essentially an add-on for the base RFTools extension, allowing gamers to contain several kinds of power sources and create generator solutions. This add-on works best with other types of RFTools modifications that help players make all kinds of sci-fi tools and machines.

3) Iron Jetpacks

Iron Jetpack is a simple but fun-filled mod that adds jetpacks to Minecraft (Image via Blacke's Mods)

This one is a simple yet fun-filled mod. As its name implies, this extension adds various kinds of jetpacks players can craft and use in the game. Though gamers have several options to choose from in this mod when it comes to jetpacks, if they want to change any aspect of them, they can tweak the JSON file. These items are a great alternative to elytras as well since they let you fly.

4) Applied Energistics 2

Applied Energistics is the most famous technical mod for Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/cello-mike)

Those who like science related to power mechanics and want to apply their skills in the game, they can do so with the help of Applied Energistics. It is a complex mod with loads of blocks and items that help gamers use energy and transform it in unique ways.

Through this mod does not offer any ready-made sci-fi features, interested players can create sci-fi machines and contraptions of their own. Despite being complex, this is an extremely famous extension in the community.

5) Futurepack mod

The Futurepack mod allows players to roam other planets and create their own space base in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If players want a fully ready-made sci-fi experience, they can check out the Futurepack mod. It not only allows users to explore other planets but also lets them create their own research labs and bases to study new items and blocks. It also offers automation for certain operations and adds dynamic upgrade systems. Players can even create their very own spaceship in this mod.

6) XyCraft

XyCraft is a technological mod that allows other add-ons to work with it in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/nikita488m)

XyCraft is a technology-centric extension through which you can run several add-on mods that offer new kinds of features like world generation, plants, seeds, ores, etc. It also adds various machines like Fabricator, multiblock liquid storage devices, and fluid forms of dyes. Players who like to build sci-fi machines can use this mod to do so.

7) Space Factory

Space Factory is an up-and-coming mod that adds a few sci-fi features in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Space Factory is a simple sci-fi-themed mod made for the Fabric API. Since it is a fairly new extension, it only adds two types of generators, six machines, and a few materials, tools, and building blocks. Though it can work as a standalone modification, the modder specifically suggests one employ other mods that use Reborn Energy mechanics to get this mod to work properly.

Poll : 0 votes