7 best ways to use diamonds in Minecraft (2023)

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after materials in Minecraft, as players generally use them to craft high-quality armor, tools, and war attire. They are predominantly obtained from loot chests or diamond ore. One of the rarest mineral resources with a spawn rate of only 0.09%, diamonds are instrumental in creating a variety of recipes.

Here are some ways you can use diamonds for the best value in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective in nature.

Looking at the seven best ways to use diamonds in Minecraft (2023)

1) Enhancing fireworks with additional effects

Fireworks enhanced with diamonds. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use diamonds to make fireworks visually more appealing. Firework stars made with this material assist in revealing the shape, color, and effect of the firework rockets. Upon launch, the diamond effect augments the explosion radius of the rocket, and a trail is left behind.

Such fireworks are great for inflicting splash damage on enemy targets, and even the view is spectacular.

2) Building materials for decoration and repairing items

Diamonds for decoration and repair work (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond blocks come in a variety of colors and are useful for decorative purposes. Players can use them to make structures look aesthetic and reap great bonuses. Additionally, diamonds can be used for repairing diamond gears.

3) Beacon crafting in Minecraft

Crafting a beacon using diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, beacons are an effective end-game item. In addition to serving as location markers from a great distance, they provide a potential status effect in a particular area.

Diamond is a more suitable material for building a beacon, as compared to gold, netherite, and iron, due to its color scheme. Additionally, it grants status effects like speed, boost, haste, jump, regeneration, resistance, or strength to nearby players with more precision.

4) Trading with villagers

Trading with villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Trading with villagers is one of the key features of the game, as a vast array of important goods can be obtained this way. Many itinerant traders are willing to do diamond-related trades.

Players can trade with different levels of villagers depending on their needs. The higher the level, the more likely it is to acquire rare, precious items that might otherwise be unattainable or elusive.

5) Building an enchantment table

Enchantment table using Diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft an enchantment table using diamonds and use their experience point levels to enchant weapons, armor, and books. They need one-by-two diamond pieces, a book, and four obsidian blocks to make the table.

The wide range of enchantments enables players to make fruitful enhancements and expedite expansions. For example, placing bookshelves next to the enchantment table while keeping one air block between them will augment the enchantment level.

6) Building a jukebox

Jukebox (Image via Minecraft)

A jukebox is an apparatus for playing music discs. The Bedrock edition works with every music disc that the game has to offer.

Players need to have eight wooden planks and one diamond to create a jukebox. They can insert a disc when they want to listen to music and then eject it by pressing a button when they are no longer interested.

7) Creating diamond equipment and tools

Diamond materials and tools (Image via Mojang)

Diamonds can be used to craft high-level equipment or armor for battling hostile mobs or deadly environmental hazards. They are also needed for creating netherite equipment and armor.

These are more durable and powerful in comparison and provide resistance against ominous environmental hazards such as fire or lava in dropped item form.