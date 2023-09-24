10 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30 update 

The Minecraft community always treats updates like blessings granted by the developers. This update definitely offers a fascinating transformation to the Minecraft Bedrock edition. It's these in-game changes that keep the community in sync with the developers, giving them valuable feedback and ideas to keep the spirit of Minecraft alive.

This recent update features a revamp of many aspects of the game, including bug fixes, entity modifications, and much more. It also introduces changes to bring the Bedrock edition to parity with the Java edition. Here is a list of ten features players must look out for in the Minecraft Bedrock edition 1.20.30.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

10 features introduced in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30

1) Updated “You Died” Experience

A new death screen has been added (Image via Mojang)

Death is a common phenomenon one experiences in Minecraft gameplay, and the developers have updated the UI of the death screen in the latest update of the Bedrock edition. However, this setting will not work with add-ons or mods. One can also disable this update in the main menu.

This UI features the camera zooming out, which makes it easier to analyze why the player died. Moreover, the hotbar is now always visible so that players can change specific settings before respawning if they want to. One of the best parts about this update is that it includes a player feedback system.

2) Crawling

Crawling mechanism added to Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Previously an experimental feature, this mechanism has now been introduced into the newest bedrock update. Crawling adds another physical attribute to the players, making the gameplay more flexible and accessible. You can now crawl under gaps lower than 1.5 blocks using entities like trapdoors, pistons, and much more.

The developers have further updated the camera interpolation rate to match the Java edition. They have also increased the speed at which one can engage in a crawling position in comparison with the experimental feature, allowing players to explore the world of Minecraft Bedrock like never before.

3) Recipe Unlocking

Recipe unlock UI updated (Image via Mojang)

This is another experimental feature that has been brought to life with the update. Recipe unlocking now includes a pop-up message whenever a player gains a particular item in the game. This resembles the UI in the Java edition of Minecraft.

The best part about this feature is the ability to customize it as per your requirements. Players can change the duration of the message between 3, 10, and 30 seconds, while the notification can fit text in different languages. The Recipe unlocking feature can be enabled on the Create New World screen.

Major changes to the command system have been made in lieu of recipe unlocking. Commands like limited crafting under /gamerule have been added, along with a command line auto-complete that lets you see what recipes you can unlock.

4) Recipe Book Search

Easy recipe book access (Image via Mojang)

This simple but significant addition has made it easier to access the Recipe book. The changes include a much smoother search system, where the search will only match the beginning of the item’s name. For instance, searching for “Tor” will show Torch and Redstone Torch, but it will not show something like Daylight Detector.

Additionally, even recipes that are locked can now be accessed. This is helpful for Minecraft veterans who know what to seek but want an answer for how to make it. The changes of Recipe search are also included for Stone cutting and smelting.

5) Sleeping percentage gamerule

New gamerule command (Image via Mojang)

One pesky rule in Minecraft multiplayer game is that all players must go to bed to skip a night time. This is extremely annoying since there is always a possibility that all players may not have access to beds. The addition of this new command under the /gamerule converts this tiresome experience into a painless task.

The command ‘playersleepingpercentage’ allows operators to modify night skipping by specifying the percentage of players that need to sleep in the same world.

A zero or a negative value indicates that only one player needs to sleep to skip the night. If the value is set at 50, only half the population needs to sleep. Setting the value to 100 means all players need to sleep, while setting the value to 101 means no player can sleep.

6) Block Breaking

Block breaking parameters changed (Image via minecraft.net)

Another improvement featured in the update includes a change in the breaking time of about 188 blocks. This modifies the mining speed and brings changes to the blast resistance, although certain blocks like obsidian are left unchanged. The modification was intended to match the Java edition.

The developers state the technical reasons behind this decision, further adding that this parity between Java and Bedrock will make it easier for their team to keep both versions up to date.

7) Wandering Traders

Wandering traders trade cherry wood and saplings, while also buying items from you (Image via Mojang)

In terms of landscapes, Cherry Grove biomes are one of the latest additions to Minecraft. It is also one of the most beautiful biomes to exist. Access to cherry grove trees has been improved since wandering traders now trade cherry saplings for emeralds.

The Trader’s economy has been modified, wherein additional trades have been added. The developers have also increased the amount available while lowering the prices to make trading more efficient. Moreover, players can sell certain items to other players. This, however, is still an experimental feature.

8) Librarian trades

Librarian trade revamped (Image via Mojang)

Being one of the major revamps in the trading system, this update changes the entire approach towards obtaining enchantments from librarians. Previously, randomized enchanted books were available from librarians, even at the novice level. This update has modified this system in a unique manner.

The enchantment books are now distributed among librarians settled in different villages across seven different biomes. Players need to visit these biomes in order to fetch all the villager enchantments. Certain biomes do not contain villages, however, so players must build these villages to access the enchantments.

Master librarians are guaranteed to have special enchantments that will be spawned across different biomes. This makes exploring and adventuring in Minecraft while seeking what one desires much more efficient and specific.

9) Diamond Ore Distribution

Diamond abundance in deep slate regions (Image via Mojang)

Diamonds are the delight of Minecraft, a sentiment that has remained unchanged for years. This update makes it rewarding for players to fetch diamonds while mining in the deeper layers of Minecraft.

This change is brought about to make mining in the deepest layers of the world much more worthwhile. The addition of the Caves and Cliffs update will now reward players who explore them by giving them an increased diamond ore distribution.

10) Snow Layer

Snow layers stacking over each other (Image via Mojang)

This modification has been featured in the recent update to reduce the disparity between Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions significantly. Now, the snow layers change in height as players walk towards them, with each layer having its own separate hitbox.

Other changes also include compatibility with the crawling mechanics and a bug fix, enabling players to utilize a third-person perspective while using an X-ray exploit. Also, projectiles can now sink into Top snow just like mobs.